This DIY Rolling Firewood Storage Solution Is A Game-Changer For Winter

Nothing heats the home like a good fire, and that fire can't burn without dry wood from a quality firewood rack. Indoor racks are a huge benefit in maintaining your firewood for a good burn, as elevating your wood will keep it dry and allow it to light easier and burn hotter, keeping your home nice and toasty. Setting your firewood on a rack, you'll maintain a clean floor as well. It's even more helpful to have a convenient rack like the one from TikTok creator @truckerwifeconfessions that will stack your wood neatly, keep things dry, and, most importantly, make it easy to load because of its casters.

Most firewood racks force you to bring the wood to the rack from outside. With this upgraded design, you bring the cart to the firewood, load it, and cart it to the fireplace. Add some hanging hooks, shelves, and bins for your poker and other tools, and you'll have a fully functional piece for effortlessly managing the fire.

To make this awesome indoor firewood rack with wheels, you'll need 2-by-6 and 1-by-4 boards for the base. To determine the width of the base and the size of boards, measure for the length of your firewood pieces (about 16 inches, if you're cutting your firewood to standard lengths). For the frame, you'll need ½-inch threaded metal pipes, four flanges, four 90-degree fittings, and two tee fittings. Four heavy-duty casters will go on the bottom. For tools, you'll just need a circular saw and a drill with wood screws.