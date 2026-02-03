This DIY Rolling Firewood Storage Solution Is A Game-Changer For Winter
Nothing heats the home like a good fire, and that fire can't burn without dry wood from a quality firewood rack. Indoor racks are a huge benefit in maintaining your firewood for a good burn, as elevating your wood will keep it dry and allow it to light easier and burn hotter, keeping your home nice and toasty. Setting your firewood on a rack, you'll maintain a clean floor as well. It's even more helpful to have a convenient rack like the one from TikTok creator @truckerwifeconfessions that will stack your wood neatly, keep things dry, and, most importantly, make it easy to load because of its casters.
Most firewood racks force you to bring the wood to the rack from outside. With this upgraded design, you bring the cart to the firewood, load it, and cart it to the fireplace. Add some hanging hooks, shelves, and bins for your poker and other tools, and you'll have a fully functional piece for effortlessly managing the fire.
To make this awesome indoor firewood rack with wheels, you'll need 2-by-6 and 1-by-4 boards for the base. To determine the width of the base and the size of boards, measure for the length of your firewood pieces (about 16 inches, if you're cutting your firewood to standard lengths). For the frame, you'll need ½-inch threaded metal pipes, four flanges, four 90-degree fittings, and two tee fittings. Four heavy-duty casters will go on the bottom. For tools, you'll just need a circular saw and a drill with wood screws.
Building and using your rolling firewood rack
Determine the size of your base and frame based on how much firewood you really need to keep your home warm all winter. To build your rolling firewood rack, start by constructing your base. This will be made out of 2-by-6 boards forming a rectangular frame. The 1-by-4 boards will then create the surface on top of this frame for the firewood to sit on. To protect the wood from moisture damage, apply a finishing coat, such as polyurethane or stain and sealer.
@truckerwifeconfessions
Replying to @Misty Stupka all the pipe and fittings you can find at most hardware stores. #truckerwife #truckerwifetip #wifey #homemade #food #homestead #diy #woodrack #buckstove
To construct the metal frame, screw a 90-degree fitting onto the top of each of the four upright pipes. Connect a short pipe (say, 6 inches long) to the other end of each 90-degree fitting. Then, connect two of these short pieces with a tee fitting, so you have two upright posts connected with a crossbar. Repeat this with the other two upright pipes. Connect a longer threaded pipe between the tee fittings on the crossbars, so all four uprights are connected. Secure these to the corners of the wood base with the flanges. Once everything is assembled, attach the caster wheels, and you are ready for firewood.
The great thing about this design is that you can customize it with extra tee fittings and different pipe lengths to create hanging rods and reinforce the frame as desired. If you need to complement it with a larger, outdoor rack, you could also keep your firewood neat and dry with this genius DIY storage rack idea. Once you have stacked all the wood from the outside onto the rolling rack, bring it right in to get your fire started.