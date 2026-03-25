Keep Baseball Hats Perfectly Organized With A Brilliant Curtain Rod Hack
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Baseball hats are a common accessory for people of all ages, and if you've spent years attending events with free merch and trying out new fashion trends, you may have a substantial collection by this point. Storing so many hats is tricky business, since their unique shape takes up unnecessary space in drawers and on shelves. Fortunately, there's a brilliant curtain rod hack that makes life easier. Hang a curtain rod inside a closet or on a bedroom wall as the perfect storage solution, using curtain clips to hold your hats in a row and keep them neat and tidy.
Hanging a curtain rod with hooks to hold individual headwear saves valuable storage space. It's also a smart way to protect baseball hats from damage. It keeps the crown supported and takes pressure off the hat, so it doesn't flatten or crease at awkward angles. This method puts all hats on display, enabling you to show off your favorites and easily find the one you're looking for. When picking out a specific hat, there's no need to downstack an entire collection. Simply remove the desired style and re-hook it at the end of the day.
In addition to all of the aforementioned benefits, this entire project is inexpensive to create. It doesn't require any special skills or tools aside from a standard drill and level. An inexpensive curtain rod, like the Edidonson Matte Black Adjustable Curtain Rod, and a pack of curtain rings (such as LULARINE Curtain Rings with Clips) can run less than $20. In fact, this project rivals the similar space-saving Dollar Tree hat organizer hack, which costs under $5 but doesn't offer the same storage space or stylish looks.
How to assemble a curtain rod to hold baseball hats
This hack goes on any wall with ample space available. There's no need for additional supports beyond the curtain rod and its wall brackets, unless the baseball cap collection outweighs the rod's weight limit and you plan to place them all in a single row. Keep in mind that if you live in a rental or want to avoid poking holes in your walls, there is a hack for hanging curtains without drilling using a Dollar Tree mop holder, but you can also buy some Command Curtain Rod Hooks that stick to the wall.
Adjust your curtain rod to the appropriate length to fit the wall space and all of your hats. If you want to store more hats without overcrowding them, install additional bars above and below. Standard baseball caps are about 6 inches tall and 11 inches long, so put a little over a foot of space between each installation to ensure the hats don't touch the rod beneath them as they hang. Use a level when installing your curtain rod and hooks on the wall so the bars hang straight.
This space-saving bedroom storage idea isn't hidden behind the baseball caps, so it's important that the rod color and finish complement the rest of the room. As you shop for a curtain rod, pick the shade that works with the rest of the room by matching it to other fixtures. For example, try matching it to the drawer pulls on a dresser and nightstand. In many cases, rods come in neutral colors, so it won't take much to get them to harmonize with the rest of your decor.