10 Brilliant Curtain Rod Hacks That Actually Make Life Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oh, the humble curtain rod, a common piece of hardware that probably doesn't get as much recognition as it should. Yes, it can help with bringing privacy to our homes and dressing up the windows in a beautiful way. But that doesn't mean its only job should be to hold up the curtains! If you're up for thinking outside the box, there are many hacks that free curtain rods of their normal duties. You can use them to help organize tools and decor in the kitchen, add storage space in the bathroom, and even tidy up your cleaning products.

Hopefully, you have a couple of rods lying around that you're no longer using. Perhaps from when you decided to try that fun alternative to curtains? If not, you can find a wide variety in stores and online, such as this budget-friendly 2-pack of ENJOYBASICS Adjustable Spring Tension Curtain Rods. The design, size, and quality you use might depend on the hack and how you decide to implement it into your home. Get ready to be inspired by them all!