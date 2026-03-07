10 Brilliant Curtain Rod Hacks That Actually Make Life Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Oh, the humble curtain rod, a common piece of hardware that probably doesn't get as much recognition as it should. Yes, it can help with bringing privacy to our homes and dressing up the windows in a beautiful way. But that doesn't mean its only job should be to hold up the curtains! If you're up for thinking outside the box, there are many hacks that free curtain rods of their normal duties. You can use them to help organize tools and decor in the kitchen, add storage space in the bathroom, and even tidy up your cleaning products.
Hopefully, you have a couple of rods lying around that you're no longer using. Perhaps from when you decided to try that fun alternative to curtains? If not, you can find a wide variety in stores and online, such as this budget-friendly 2-pack of ENJOYBASICS Adjustable Spring Tension Curtain Rods. The design, size, and quality you use might depend on the hack and how you decide to implement it into your home. Get ready to be inspired by them all!
Keep kitchen items at your fingertips
When you're knee-deep in cooking a meal, it's nice to have things organized. Hang a curtain rod near your stove or prep area, and then cover it with S-shaped hooks to hold things like measuring cups, cutting boards, serving utensils, or anything else that's hangable. It can be used to manage extra mugs and display kitchen decor as well. Just be mindful of the weight of items and their proximity to the stovetop and splattering pans. Pick a spot that'll work best for your situation.
Corral bathtub clutter
Curtain rods make a great DIY towel storage solution, but they can do even more when you're struggling to find places to put everything in a small bathroom. Bathing isn't as enjoyable when things are cluttered on the tub's rim or falling onto your feet, so try this curtain rod hack instead! Hang a curtain rod across the shower wall, and attach hooks and small plastic bins to it (choose bins with holes so water won't get trapped inside). It'll give you spots to store things like bath toys, razors, and body washes.
Take advantage of vertical space for bulk paper goods
Are you tired of having a huge package of paper towels on the floor or dominating a shelf? With two curtain rods, you can create a new storage area that maximizes space. Stretch two tension rods until they fit snuggly between the ceiling and the top of a set of shelves. Then, stack paper towel or toilet paper rolls in between the rods and the wall. It'll get them out of the way while giving them an organized appearance.
Make a cleaning cabinet look nice and neat
It doesn't matter if you prefer commercial products or if you stick to your homemade vinegar cleaning solution and other DIY tools — lots of bottles get annoying in a cabinet. Not only do they topple over, but there are always a few that seem to hide. To keep everything tidy, place a small curtain rod inside your cabinet. Hang the bottles by their sprayers over the bar. You can grab what you need much quicker, and it'll free up the bottom of the cabinet for containers of rags, brushes, and dishwasher pods.
Put together your own present-wrapping corner
Some people dread having to wrap gifts. On the other hand, there are plenty of us who absolutely love it, so much so that there's evident effort behind every fold, crease, and placement of tape. Create your own gift-wrapping paradise by threading curtain rods through rolls of paper and hanging them in a book shelf, desk, or another work station. Using the paper will be cake whenever a celebration arises.
Organize your high heels
Do you have more shoes than it seems like your closet can handle? If you'd like to get your fancy ones off the floor, create a wall storage solution out of curtain rods. Attach a couple of them to a wall where you have some extra room. Then, hang your dress shoes (by their heels) onto the bars — no more tripping over shoes and wasting time trying to dig out a certain pair.
Upgrade your spice cabinet
It's hard not to accumulate tons of spices when they add such wonderful flavors to dishes. But that also means they'll quickly clutter up a cabinet, making it difficult to find the one you need. Create more space by putting a curtain rod high in your spice cabinet, near the back. You can then use it like a shelf for some of your spice jars to help spread them out. Hopefully, the paprika will no longer go missing!
Give your plants much-needed support in a garden
Every gardener wants their plants to thrive. Help them do so by sticking curtain rods into the soil to use as support stakes. They can assist your plants in staying vertical all season long. If you find rods with stylish finials at their ends, they'll serve as garden decor as well. Look for a mixture of curtain rods to add to the eclecticism of the space.
Hang a purse collection
If you've been looking for a clever way to store all of your purses, a curtain rod is the perfect solution. Attach one to a wall in your bedroom or closet. Then, cover the rod with either shower hooks or rings, which you can use to hang your purses up. Sort them by size, color, material, or brand. In addition to the hack giving your purses a new home, they'll look beautifully organized, too. Grab multiple rods if you have a massive purse collection.
Easily DIY stunning hanging wall decor
Want unique wall art without breaking the bank or filling your walls with nail holes? Simply hang an old curtain rod that has a few S-hooks attached to it. Add chains to the hooks, and hook framed vintage artwork or photographs to the chains. Unlike a typical gallery wall, you can easily shift and switch out the prints or photos anytime you want to update the look. Keep the cost of the project low by getting the materials from thrift stores. Your wallet will be happy, and your wall will be eye-catching.