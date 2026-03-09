The $1.50 Dollar Tree Hack For Hanging Curtains Without Any Drilling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Traditional curtain rod support brackets aren't super expensive, but they can still cost you a lot. If you're a renter and you'll get dinged for putting holes in the walls (do landlords expect you to get by without curtains?), the usual wall-mounted hooks won't do. TikTokers are always on the lookout for solutions that are both cheap and good, and they might have found a drill-free curtain hack that's perfect for renters. The simple strategy involves repurposing Dollar Tree Mop and Broom Holders ($1.50 for a pair) to handle curtains instead. Traditional aluminum curtain rod hooks cost significantly more.

The method of this hack is to cut the holder in half and mount it so that it will hold a horizontal pole, rather than working as a vertical holder intended for mops and brooms. This may not be what comes to mind when you think of hanging a curtain rod just right, but it usually works. The holders adjust to various rod diameters, but commenters on some TikTok videos suggest that you can improve your odds of making this hack work by using thinner curtain rods. In fact, commenters on most of these curtain rod hack videos have a lot of suggestions; for example, mounting the hangers on the window frame so the rods won't be held so close to the wall. But one TikToker, @dallasbaker2, mounted a rod with fairly large finials on its ends using this method, with no apparent trouble. A commenter on a similar video suggested just using a painted plastic broom handle from Dollar Tree as a curtain rod for smaller windows, since the broom handle will naturally fit the broom holder with no issues.