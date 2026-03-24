The Genius Way To Give A Thrifted Lamp New Life As A Chic Riser For Indoor Plants

When looking for a secondhand lamp to transform into a plant riser, there are a few physical characteristics it must fulfill in order to work successfully. Structurally, the base must attach to the body of the lamp with a removable screw. Secondly, the upper diameter of the base must be large enough to actually fit the decor and plants you plan to place on top, as some lamp bases taper to a connection point that's too skinny to function as a riser. Third, it may sound obvious, but it's essential that the base be significantly elevated in some way, whether footed or in another style that's raised or tiered.

Once a lamp base has satisfied all of these structural requirements, turn your attention to the style of the base. If you have a more traditional aesthetic at home, look for bases with ornate vintage details for that sophisticated, opulent, antique touch. For a mid-century, transitional, or modern-leaning vibe, opt for a sleeker, more tailored base with less intricate detailing. Even if the finish of the base doesn't work with your home's style, you can always change it with paint or Rub 'n Buff finish wax as needed, so don't let it derail you from a great secondhand find.

Now that your thrift store lamp has been chosen, remove the base and put it to work as a gorgeous riser to elevate your plants with an upgraded, curated aesthetic. Afterwards, you can also use the lamp shade to improve your indoor plants!