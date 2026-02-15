Ditch The Traditional Plant Stand: This Eye-Catching Alternative Is Way More Unique

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Decorating with indoor plants is a wonderful way to boost the energy of your home. In addition to being natural beauties, it's believed that plants can actually lower stress and improve people's moods. One way to incorporate plants into your decor is by setting up a plant stand. There's no saying it has to be ordinary, though! If you've been searching for a unique way to show off your greenery, look no further than this plant stand hack. It turns a shower caddy into a multi-tiered display piece that can dress up any room. How it brilliantly works is by utilizing a long pole.

Most people have shower caddies to organize their shampoos, soaps, and razors. But with a little imagination, they can be repurposed, too. Have you ever seen the caddies that fit perfectly into the corner of a shower? They come with adjustable tension rods that extend from the floor to the ceiling — along with baskets or shelves for storing items. You can purchase them in various colors and designs, such as this Stainless Steel Corner Shower Caddy.

These types of organizers also make the ultimate plant stands. Simply place one in the corner of a room, then fill it with all of your favorite potted friends — from peace lilies to English Ivy. However, don't stop there if you like to display your plants with extra pizazz. It's a customizable hack with a sea of possibilities.