Ditch The Traditional Plant Stand: This Eye-Catching Alternative Is Way More Unique
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Decorating with indoor plants is a wonderful way to boost the energy of your home. In addition to being natural beauties, it's believed that plants can actually lower stress and improve people's moods. One way to incorporate plants into your decor is by setting up a plant stand. There's no saying it has to be ordinary, though! If you've been searching for a unique way to show off your greenery, look no further than this plant stand hack. It turns a shower caddy into a multi-tiered display piece that can dress up any room. How it brilliantly works is by utilizing a long pole.
Most people have shower caddies to organize their shampoos, soaps, and razors. But with a little imagination, they can be repurposed, too. Have you ever seen the caddies that fit perfectly into the corner of a shower? They come with adjustable tension rods that extend from the floor to the ceiling — along with baskets or shelves for storing items. You can purchase them in various colors and designs, such as this Stainless Steel Corner Shower Caddy.
These types of organizers also make the ultimate plant stands. Simply place one in the corner of a room, then fill it with all of your favorite potted friends — from peace lilies to English Ivy. However, don't stop there if you like to display your plants with extra pizazz. It's a customizable hack with a sea of possibilities.
Add style to your home with a pole planter
The first thing to do is decide where you'd like your plant stand to go. Measure from the floor to the ceiling to ensure you buy a caddy that will fit in that corner. After getting the rod set up and anchored to the wall, you can then adjust the shelves so that your plants can sit on them. Give each one its own spot, step back, and admire your charming display. You can even help your plants thrive by attaching specialized puck lights to the bottoms of the shelves. For example, these Grow Lights for Indoor Plants. If you want nothing more than illumination, you could use battery LED string lights instead.
@unique.pawsitive
Jazz your plants up by sticking adorable stakes into their soil. Or, tie charms around the necks of the pots. Feel free to use the piece to display other decor as well, such as books, figurines, and unlit candles. Hang photographs or a whimsical tapestry near the stand to bring it all together. You could also place a small humidifier on the caddy to add moisture to the area. The majority of plants adore humidity levels of approximately 40 to 60%, according to AIRCARE, so it's a way to help keep them happy.
You don't have to have a green thumb to bring this DIY to life. You could always fill the caddy with low-maintenance indoor plants or an array of succulents that don't require much water. Artificial greenery is another option if you prefer zero care (besides dusting). Just decorate your plant stand to match your tastes, and it will hopefully be the statement piece you've been dreaming of.