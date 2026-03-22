The Mason Jar Lid Trick That Makes Arranging Cut Flowers A Breeze

Aside from the jar and lid, the only other tools you will need to make this darling floral arrangement be a pair of scissors and some produce netting. You can either reclaim some netting from an onion or potato bag or purchase new fruit bags, like these Sukh Mesh Produce Bags. Don't worry about having some leftover netting; there are all kinds of smart ways to reuse mesh produce bags that will make it easy to manage the excess.

Using the scissors, cut away a section of netting large enough to fit over the mouth of the Mason jar. Stretch the netting tightly over the mouth of the jar, and secure it in place with the lid's ring. Arrange the flowers by sticking them through the openings of the netting, which should produce ample support for all but the thickest flower stems.

What kind of flowers you use will be up to your taste and discretion, and you can use this trick alongside other flower arranging hacks for a more vibrant display. However, those flowers that are thin-stemmed and cut short to accommodate the size of the Mason jar and netting will work best. For larger and longer flowers, like sunflowers or tulips, you may want to just omit the netting and go for a larger Mason jar. Still, this fun trick makes for a great gift or as a beautiful seasonal centerpiece for your table. And if you don't want to see the flower stems, you can always paint the Mason jar to cover them up.