Forget Expensive Bird Feeders — This Attracts Cardinals Just As Well
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Cardinals are some of the most widely appreciated songbirds in North America, with the northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) having the widest range. In fact, if you live anywhere in the south, plains, or eastern half of the U.S., chances are you have seen these ubiquitous species year-round. According to Audubon, cardinals have been commonplace in the southeast, but their range has been steadily widening across other parts of the country thanks to food offered by humans. If you want to attract these medium-sized birds to your own yard or garden, you don't necessarily have to invest in brand-new feeders. Scattering seeds can be a less expensive method of attracting cardinals, but there are also some rules for success to know ahead of time.
There are several ways you can attract cardinals without a bird feeder, and scattering seeds is perhaps among the easiest. Many of us are accustomed to the idea of buying the perfect bird feeder for our backyard avian friends, and the possibilities truly are endless these days. A basic feeder is a great start, but there are also more expensive smart versions, as well as those that are designed to keep opportunistic rodents away from bird seed. One huge thing to consider is the types of birds you're trying to attract, though. While certain species prefer to eat seed from tube feeders that allow them to perch, these usually work best for smaller birds such as finches and black-capped chickadees. Cardinals can feed while hanging out in shrubs, but they also eat seed from the ground. You might see them doing so alongside other ground-feeding birds, such as juncos, mourning doves, and towhees. So why buy an expensive feeder for a bird that doesn't mind some dirt?
Tips for scattering seed to help attract cardinals
Before you grab any old seed mix, it's worth learning the types of seeds cardinals like best. While cardinals aren't necessarily picky about seed, they are known to favor black oil sunflower seeds. Runners-up include striped sunflower and safflower seeds. Consider scattering these on the ground to ensure better success with attracting these birds. Just be sure all seed placements are far away from shrubs and other hiding spots for predators, such as outdoor cats. Having a nearby source of fresh water can also enhance the attractiveness of scattered seed.
If you'd rather not scatter bird seed directly on the ground, one alternative is to use a simple feeder that's also specific for ground-feeding birds. Ideally, these should be made of metal or another sturdy material with small perforations to allow for airflow, such as the Gray Bunny Ground Bird Feeder Tray. An even more budget-conscious and eco-friendly option is to create DIY bird feeders from plant pots. Both DIY and store-bought ground feeders are easy to fill with seed quickly to attract medium-sized birds like cardinals.
It's notoriously difficult to keep squirrels out of bird feeders. However, it's even more challenging to deter these and other rodents from more accessible seed laid on the ground or filled in open tray-style feeders. While you may not be able to keep squirrels out of your yard entirely, you can help reduce their incidence by cleaning up any leftover seed you've scattered at the end of each day. Doing so also keeps mice and rats away during the overnight hours.