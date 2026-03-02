5 Surefire Ways To Attract Cardinals To Your Yard, Even Without A Bird Feeder

Thanks largely to their vivid colors and melodic vocalizations, cardinals are extremely popular with backyard birders throughout their native range. That vast territory in which they are found encompasses the Lower 48 east of the Rocky Mountains, as well as pockets within the American Southwest and down into Mexico. Those hoping to draw cardinals to their yards will most often seek out the best type of feeders to attract cardinals. While putting out feeders can certainly help, there are other surefire ways to attract them. These measures focus on helping cardinals meet their basic needs, from habitat to hydration.

In addition to taking steps to attract cardinals, there are also some things you can do to make sure they aren't avoiding your yard. These include things such as ensuring predators, like cats, are not threatening birds in your backyard and avoiding the use of harsh chemical herbicides and pesticides. You should also avoid reflective surfaces that can cause cardinals to go on the offensive and attack their reflection. Keeping an eye on these few things can greatly enhance the success of your efforts to attract cardinals, as it will help grant them safe access to your yard.