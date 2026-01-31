The Best Type Of Feeder To Attract Cardinals To Your Yard This Winter
Cardinals are magnificent birds, and, since they don't embark on major migrations like other species, you can marvel at their beautiful red feathers in your yard throughout winter – if you use the right type of feeder. Because of their larger size, cardinals need a big, sturdy feeder to perch on comfortably, making hopper feeders – which typically feature large platform areas for birds to sit on – a firm favorite among these feathered friends.
Although smaller birds tend to prefer tube feeders, cardinals won't typically stop by these garden fixtures, as their perches are too small for them. Though hopper feeders are the best type of feeder for attracting cardinals, platform feeders will also be visited by these birds, though they're less effective at keeping the seed dry in snowy or rainy conditions. This simple bird feeder tip keeps colorful cardinals coming to your yard all winter, but you'll also want to consider what food you're filling your hopper feeder with, as well as where you're placing it.
How to attract vibrant cardinals with a hopper feeder this winter
The size and shape of hopper feeders is attractive to cardinals, but their design is also conducive to winter bird feeding. Hopper feeders are typically shaped like a small house, which helps these bird feeders double as chic outdoor decor and keeps the seed inside dry during winter weather. When seed becomes wet, it may grow bacteria or fungus that's harmful to birds. If your hopper feeder does get moisture inside of it, you'll need to disassemble and clean it thoroughly.
When setting up your hopper feeder, make sure that the location of the feeder and the food inside are appealing to them as well. Install your hopper feeder in a spot close to trees and shrubs to provide cover for the cardinals visiting. This provides a place for your feathered friends to hide from predators, allowing them to feel safer when stopping by your feeder for a snack. Seed mixes with cracked corn, safflower seeds, and sunflower seeds will ensure hungry cardinals check out your feeder. If you're also using a tray or platform feeder, setting out fruit like apples can also help you create a bird-friendly garden.