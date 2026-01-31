The Best Type Of Feeder To Attract Cardinals To Your Yard This Winter

Cardinals are magnificent birds, and, since they don't embark on major migrations like other species, you can marvel at their beautiful red feathers in your yard throughout winter – if you use the right type of feeder. Because of their larger size, cardinals need a big, sturdy feeder to perch on comfortably, making hopper feeders – which typically feature large platform areas for birds to sit on – a firm favorite among these feathered friends.

Although smaller birds tend to prefer tube feeders, cardinals won't typically stop by these garden fixtures, as their perches are too small for them. Though hopper feeders are the best type of feeder for attracting cardinals, platform feeders will also be visited by these birds, though they're less effective at keeping the seed dry in snowy or rainy conditions. This simple bird feeder tip keeps colorful cardinals coming to your yard all winter, but you'll also want to consider what food you're filling your hopper feeder with, as well as where you're placing it.