This Simple Bird Feeder Tip Keeps Colorful Cardinals Coming To Your Yard All Winter
Bird watching is a fascinating hobby, and cardinals can be a real delight to spot with their gorgeous red plumage. Though cardinals can be rather easy to attract, setting your bird feeder up in the right spot is crucial if you want to enjoy seeing these birds in your yard. Cardinals, though often feisty, territorial, and aggressive, prefer to eat in places where there are nearby trees and shrubs to hide from predators. If your feeder is in the middle of your property with no good foliage nearby, cardinals might not drop in for a quick snack. Just like how putting your birdbath in the wrong spot matters, the placement of your feeder will also need to be optimal for the birds you want to attract.
During bitter winter weather, many trees and shrubs won't have as much coverage as they would in warmer seasons, leaving cardinals and other birds with fewer places to seek protection. If possible, put your feeders close to trees and shrubs like evergreen or spruce species that'll still have coverage in winter. Additionally, you'll want to ensure your feeder can accommodate cardinals. Tube feeders are generally too awkward and difficult to sit on for cardinals, but hopper, platform, and tray feeders ensure these feathered friends can perch and enjoy their food. By putting your feeder in the right spot and using the right kind, you can attract more birds to your feeder and make it more enticing to cardinals.
Tips for enticing cardinals to stop in
To increase the chances of vibrant cardinals hanging around your feeder, it's crucial to set it up near coverage to give your feathered friends a place to hide and make them feel safer. While evergreen trees are a great option because they keep their needles throughout the year, placing your bird feeder near other shrubs and trees should also prove helpful. Filling your bird feeder with foods that cardinals love will also help to bring them to your yard and keep them around all winter.
Sunflower and safflower seeds, apples, and cracked corn are all favorite snacks for cardinals. Once your feeder is in a good spot and filled with tasty treats, it's only a matter of time before cardinals start visiting. If you want to make your yard a must-stop for cardinals, consider planting a gorgeous berry garden that can feed birds all winter long. Cardinals are big fans of wild berries, and setting your feeder near bushes with the bright fruit will help to entice these birds to spend more time in your yard throughout the winter.