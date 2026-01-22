This Simple Bird Feeder Tip Keeps Colorful Cardinals Coming To Your Yard All Winter

Bird watching is a fascinating hobby, and cardinals can be a real delight to spot with their gorgeous red plumage. Though cardinals can be rather easy to attract, setting your bird feeder up in the right spot is crucial if you want to enjoy seeing these birds in your yard. Cardinals, though often feisty, territorial, and aggressive, prefer to eat in places where there are nearby trees and shrubs to hide from predators. If your feeder is in the middle of your property with no good foliage nearby, cardinals might not drop in for a quick snack. Just like how putting your birdbath in the wrong spot matters, the placement of your feeder will also need to be optimal for the birds you want to attract.

During bitter winter weather, many trees and shrubs won't have as much coverage as they would in warmer seasons, leaving cardinals and other birds with fewer places to seek protection. If possible, put your feeders close to trees and shrubs like evergreen or spruce species that'll still have coverage in winter. Additionally, you'll want to ensure your feeder can accommodate cardinals. Tube feeders are generally too awkward and difficult to sit on for cardinals, but hopper, platform, and tray feeders ensure these feathered friends can perch and enjoy their food. By putting your feeder in the right spot and using the right kind, you can attract more birds to your feeder and make it more enticing to cardinals.