The Clever DIY Upgrade That Hides The Gap Above Your Kitchen Cabinets

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Storage is an important element to any home. This is particularly the case in busy rooms like the kitchen, which house everything from food and dishware to cooking utensils and recipe books. Cabinets solve much of this problem, but not all kitchen cabinets reach the ceiling, making them lack a critical aesthetic element. According to some cabinetry companies, builder's grade cupboards leave this gap to cut costs. Fortunately, you can fill the void with a little DIY ingenuity and some wood molding that blends into the ceiling. This is among the modern kitchen ideas that are sleek and streamlined — but far from boring, and it's easy to customize it to your tastes.

For this upgrade, wood planks are inserted into the opening, facing forward, to cover the space behind them. A molding of your choice is placed along the top, with a strip of trim below the board to seamlessly integrate it into the cabinet design. This is a creative way to refresh dated cabinets and transform builder's grade into designer — without paying labour costs to have the kitchen remodelled. This height-adding hack may just become your favorite. And who knows? Once you've finished the cupboards, you might look at how you can extend cabinets in other rooms as well.