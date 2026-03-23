Transform Spider Plant Cuttings Into Thriving, Statement-Making Houseplants

There are plenty of gorgeously green houseplants that look stunning indoors, from the popular, statement-making fiddle leaf fig to the easy-growing monstera that commands attention with its standout leaves. But if you're looking for a houseplant that'll look great in any room, thrive indoors, and allow you to use its trimmings to grow even more greenery, a spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) just might be the perfect pick. Easily recognizable thanks to its variegated green leaves and long, hanging shoots that resemble little spiders, this aptly-named houseplant produces many new plants, making it an excellent candidate to propagate.

The very same thin, ribbon-like leaves and plantlets that make spider plants popular are also what make it easy to propagate from cuttings, as these will continue to grow when transferred to another container. And no matter which variation you choose (from the traditional C. comosum Variegatum with its striped leaves to the curly, fast-growing C. comosum or Bonnie), a spider plant will make a visual statement.

Even better? These plants are generally one of the easiest to grow indoors. Though they're primarily houseplants, spider plants can handle outdoor life in USDA hardiness zones 9B to 11. Once thriving — an easy feat to achieve, thanks to the plant's fast-growing nature — spider plants can reach up to 2½ feet wide and 3 feet tall (when placed in hanging baskets) as they mature.