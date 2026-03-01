Easily Grow More Beautiful Pothos Plants With Just A Glass Of Water
Pothos plants (Epipremnum aureum), also known as hunter's rove or devil's ivy, are gorgeous green houseplants that can help to brighten any space. Since this indoor plant thrives without direct sunlight and has heart-shaped leaves, it's an extremely popular plant in homes, offices, and particularly in low-light spaces. Your beloved pothos could be easily multiplied into more plants. By taking a cutting from your well-established pothos plant and setting it in a glass of water, you'll be able to propagate your houseplant into another. Pothos are some of the best houseplants for beginners because they're relatively easy to care for, and these plants may be just as easy to propagate.
Depending on the conditions in your home, your pothos cutting may start growing roots in the water sooner. In some cases, roots can begin growing from the stem in as little as ten days. In other cases, it may take up to four weeks for the roots to develop. Generally, warmer conditions can help your pothos propagate faster in water. Some people advise against this method of propagating houseplants in water, as the roots can have a different texture, are often not as strong, and experience stress once the new plant is relocated to potting soil. In some cases, plants may turn brown or start to wilt, but taking good care of your pothos cutting before and after planting will help your new plants to thrive.
How to propagate pothos in water for more gorgeous plants
To start growing new plants from your pothos, the houseplant you're already working with needs to be healthy. Inspect the stems to choose one that has a few leaves at the end and is rather thin, as thinner stems are less likely to rot when sitting in water. Now, you'll need to cut your pothos stem right under the node, removing a piece of your plant that's about 3 to 5 inches long. Place your stem in a glass of room temperature water, then wait for the roots to grow. Propagating your pothos plant in the spring or summer when it's actively growing will give you a better chance of successfully starting a new plant.
When caring for a pothos plant while propagating, it's important to change the water every few days to keep it clean and help your plant stay healthy. If you notice the water is getting cloudy, it's time to replace it with fresh, room-temperature water. Horticultural charcoal can also be added to freshen the water. As the roots start to grow, ensure that they stay below the water line and refill the glass as some liquid evaporates. Keep your pothos stem in a spot with bright indirect light that has a temperature around 70 degrees Fahrenheit until the roots have grown between an inch and 3 inches. Finally, transplant your new pothos plant to a container with potting mix, ensuring there's good drainage.