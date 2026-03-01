Easily Grow More Beautiful Pothos Plants With Just A Glass Of Water

Pothos plants (Epipremnum aureum), also known as hunter's rove or devil's ivy, are gorgeous green houseplants that can help to brighten any space. Since this indoor plant thrives without direct sunlight and has heart-shaped leaves, it's an extremely popular plant in homes, offices, and particularly in low-light spaces. Your beloved pothos could be easily multiplied into more plants. By taking a cutting from your well-established pothos plant and setting it in a glass of water, you'll be able to propagate your houseplant into another. Pothos are some of the best houseplants for beginners because they're relatively easy to care for, and these plants may be just as easy to propagate.

Depending on the conditions in your home, your pothos cutting may start growing roots in the water sooner. In some cases, roots can begin growing from the stem in as little as ten days. In other cases, it may take up to four weeks for the roots to develop. Generally, warmer conditions can help your pothos propagate faster in water. Some people advise against this method of propagating houseplants in water, as the roots can have a different texture, are often not as strong, and experience stress once the new plant is relocated to potting soil. In some cases, plants may turn brown or start to wilt, but taking good care of your pothos cutting before and after planting will help your new plants to thrive.