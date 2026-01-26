This Indoor Plant Thrives Without Direct Sunlight And Has Heart-Shaped Leaves

Even if your home doesn't get a ton of direct natural light, there's a gorgeous, easy-to-care-for plant that will thrive in dark corners. Golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum), also commonly known as devil's ivy, actually prefers not to be in direct sunlight. With its vivid green and yellow heart-shaped leaves, the golden pothos is a beautiful addition to any space that can brighten areas without an abundance of light. Golden pothos plants are also sometimes referred to as money plants, as they are believed to bring on good energy and financial success and can represent spiritual growth in Feng Shui philosophy.

Whether you need to bring a bit of life to your dark office, bedroom, or living room, the golden pothos is perfect and one of the best houseplants for beginners. When placed in direct sunlight for too long, the plant's leaves will start to turn completely yellow. Because of this, these popular houseplants do best with indirect sunlight, and will even tolerate low light conditions for a period of time. With proper care and light conditions, golden pothos plants will thrive in your home and grow quickly, spreading vines of their adorable heart-shaped leaves. To best enjoy its vines, you might want to set this plant on a taller piece of furniture or hang it from the ceiling, allowing the vines to drape down. For those with children or pets, keep your golden pothos out of reach, as the calcium oxalate the plant contains makes it poisonous to humans, cats, and dogs when ingested.