This Indoor Plant Thrives Without Direct Sunlight And Has Heart-Shaped Leaves
Even if your home doesn't get a ton of direct natural light, there's a gorgeous, easy-to-care-for plant that will thrive in dark corners. Golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum), also commonly known as devil's ivy, actually prefers not to be in direct sunlight. With its vivid green and yellow heart-shaped leaves, the golden pothos is a beautiful addition to any space that can brighten areas without an abundance of light. Golden pothos plants are also sometimes referred to as money plants, as they are believed to bring on good energy and financial success and can represent spiritual growth in Feng Shui philosophy.
Whether you need to bring a bit of life to your dark office, bedroom, or living room, the golden pothos is perfect and one of the best houseplants for beginners. When placed in direct sunlight for too long, the plant's leaves will start to turn completely yellow. Because of this, these popular houseplants do best with indirect sunlight, and will even tolerate low light conditions for a period of time. With proper care and light conditions, golden pothos plants will thrive in your home and grow quickly, spreading vines of their adorable heart-shaped leaves. To best enjoy its vines, you might want to set this plant on a taller piece of furniture or hang it from the ceiling, allowing the vines to drape down. For those with children or pets, keep your golden pothos out of reach, as the calcium oxalate the plant contains makes it poisonous to humans, cats, and dogs when ingested.
Caring for a golden pothos plant
While this plant doesn't do well in direct light, your golden pothos will still need some indirect sunlight. It'll tolerate lower light conditions for a while, but this plant will start to lose the interesting, varied color of its leaves and look duller when it's not getting enough sun. Caring for a golden pothos is generally very easy, and your houseplant will only need to be watered once its soil has dried out. When overwatered, golden pothos plants are at risk of root rot, so it's better to err on the side of too little water rather than too much. If you notice the leaves randomly drooping, your plant probably needs a drink.
Golden pothos are tropical plants, so they prefer areas with a little more humidity and temperatures between 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes them the perfect plant to add a pop of green to your kitchen or spruce up your bathroom. If you love the look of your golden pothos, it's easy to propagate with just a stem cutting in a glass of water to create more plants. Since golden pothos can live for years on end, with proper water and light conditions, you'll be able to enjoy your houseplant for a long time.