Keep Your Spider Plant Thriving Year-Round With An Easy Care Tip Everyone Overlooks

Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are among the best houseplants for beginners because they don't need too much light or water. Even though they can bounce back from a little neglect, they still greatly benefit from proper care. Spider plants are typically very easy to grow and maintain and will thrive indoors in indirect medium to bright light. However, don't overlook your choice of soil — spider plants can suffer if they stay too damp. Use a well-draining soil to keep your spider plant happy and thriving.

Even though spider plants are capable of growing successfully in various types of soil, it's crucial that the dirt is able to dry out after you've given your houseplant a drink. Before watering your spider plant again, stick your finger into the soil to make sure the first couple inches are dry. In some cases, you may need toadd an amendment to your soil to make drainage easier.By ensuring that your houseplant is in a suitable type of soil that drains properly, you'll keep your spider plant thriving through every season with this simple tip.