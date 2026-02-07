Keep Your Spider Plant Thriving Through Every Season With A Simple Watering Tip

Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum), which are also referred to as airplane plants, are popular houseplants because they're generally easy to maintain. With its long, creased leaves, this plant makes a gorgeous addition to any space, but you'll need to make sure you're properly caring for your spider plant and giving it the right amount to drink. Letting the soil of your spider plant to dry out a bit after each watering is crucial and will help to prevent you from accidentally overwatering.

Though spider plants are rather drought-resistant, giving them too much water leads to rotting roots and issues with pests like spider mites. Before watering your spider plant, feel the soil to ensure that the top inch is dry. Generally, your spider plant should be watered about once a week, but if the top inch of soil is still extremely damp, you should wait.

During different seasons, your spider plant's watering needs will change. Houseplants typically need more water during times when they're actively growing, like summer, but to help your spider plant stay lush and healthy all winter you should cut back your watering routine. Since plants are receiving less light and not growing during winter, they won't need as much water. This is why it's important to check the soil no matter the season to know if your spider plant is thirsty or not.