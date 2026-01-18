Stop Brown Tips On Spider Plant Leaves With One Easy Fix

Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are popular houseplants for a variety of reasons, from their love of hanging baskets to their long, slender leaves, which spill over the edges of containers with abandon. Plus, caring for spider plants is pretty simple since they're able to tolerate low light and dry soil. That said, give your spider plant damp soil and a moderate amount of sunlight if you can. If your watering habits aren't up to snuff, the plant may try to tell you that it's stressed out. A telltale sign is crispy brown leaf tips. This issue is most likely to arise when you're tending to your spider plant in the winter. Less frequent watering may help, but you might also need to use a different type of water.

If your spider plant develops brown leaf tips, mineral accumulation in its soil is probably the culprit. This problem often happens in the winter, as the plant's functions slow down. Your spider plant doesn't absorb moisture as fast as it does in the spring and summer, and it's less efficient in dealing with calcium, magnesium, sodium, and other minerals commonly found in tap water. Long story short, it's easy for these minerals to reach unmanageable levels when your spider plant can't process them quickly. Leaf tips and other vulnerable parts of the plant are usually the first to complain about this stress, especially if excess fluoride has built up. Unfortunately, giving your spider plant more water won't remedy the situation. In fact, it may worsen it. Instead, the best approach involves switching to rainwater or distilled water, both of which have lower mineral content than tap water.