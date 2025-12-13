Help Your Spider Plants Stay Lush And Healthy All Winter With A Few Quick Tips

When it comes to houseplants, you can't do much better than a spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum). Not only are they perfect companions for home gardeners with allergies, but they are a wonderfully lush plant with light green foliage that can serve to brighten up any room. And while spider plants are among the easiest of all houseplants to care for, there are still some winter care tips you should observe in order to make sure that they stay healthy all season long.

Winter is a tricky time for most houseplants but tends to suit spider plants quite well. Though houses can be quite dry due to the heat being on, spider plants are more tolerant of such environments than those that need humid conditions. So long as you keep your indoor temperature between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit, you won't need to worry about your spider plants wilting from the cold.

Spider plants also require less watering than other houseplants. One thing you absolutely must not do is overwater your spider plant. Soggy soil will most definitely cause both root rot and a yellowing of the plant's leaves, so you should only water the spider plant once the soil has completely dried. Then, water until the soil becomes moist. If the tips of the plant have turned brown, that's a sure sign you've left them unwatered for too long.