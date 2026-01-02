Not Once A Day, Not Once A Week: How Often To Water Monstera Plants In Winter

Though monstera plants (Monstera deliciosa) can thrive outdoors in USDA hardiness zones 10 through 12, these tropical vines are content indoors as long as they receive indirect sunlight, humid air that's between 60 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and the right amount of water for their roots to drink. Their hydration needs diminish as fall marches toward winter and then increase when springtime's around the corner. That's because monsteras are dormant during colder months and growing during warmer ones. Rather than figuring out how many days to go between waterings in the winter, turn your attention to soil moisture, which can help you hydrate your houseplant at the right time.

Practice evaluating soil moisture levels as you learn how to care for your monstera. Eyeing the soil's surface is a sensible first step, but don't assume that it's time to water if it looks dry. Instead, slide a finger into the top 2 to 3 inches of soil in your monstera's pot, making sure to dodge any roots you encounter. This will give you a sense of how dry the growing medium is. When moisture is present, soil particles will stick to your finger easily. In this case, watering isn't needed yet. If you find that the top inch of soil is quite dry, it's time to make like a raincloud and deliver some droplets. Many monsteras grown as houseplants will be ready for water from 1 to 2 weeks after their last irrigation session, but some are thirsty a bit sooner and others a bit later. Consider hydrating your monstera with rice water, a mild natural fertilizer, every now and then to give it a foliage-enhancing nutrient boost.