The Valuable David Bowie Artwork You'd Be Lucky To Find At A Thrift Store Or Estate Sale

It might surprise you to learn that icon David Bowie wasn't just a musician and actor, but also an artist. In fact, he once said in an interview (via The Lives of The Artists) that when he was 12, he had a dream to paint, thinking it would be "kinda glamorous to be a commercial artist." His dream was fulfilled when he completed about 47 paintings between 1995 and 1997, and which are now worth a pretty penny. You often read about the antique dishware or valuable vintage pottery you'd be lucky to find at a thrift store or estate sale, but have you ever stopped to examine wall art while you shop? One Canadian thrifter can speak from experience after paying just $4 at a thrift store for art that is now worth up to $12,000.

Bowie called this series of paintings "Dead Heads," or "D Heads." Some believe the pieces were inspired by a time in his life labelled the "Ziggy Stardust era." According to Rolling Stone, this was a time when Bowie was enamored by space, envisioning an alter ego as an "alien rockstar." There are plenty of prized items you should never overlook when shopping at an estate sale, and if you come across one of these emotionally charged pieces, count yourself extremely lucky. But, how do you know if you've got your hands on one? There are signs to watch for.