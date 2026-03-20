The Valuable David Bowie Artwork You'd Be Lucky To Find At A Thrift Store Or Estate Sale
It might surprise you to learn that icon David Bowie wasn't just a musician and actor, but also an artist. In fact, he once said in an interview (via The Lives of The Artists) that when he was 12, he had a dream to paint, thinking it would be "kinda glamorous to be a commercial artist." His dream was fulfilled when he completed about 47 paintings between 1995 and 1997, and which are now worth a pretty penny. You often read about the antique dishware or valuable vintage pottery you'd be lucky to find at a thrift store or estate sale, but have you ever stopped to examine wall art while you shop? One Canadian thrifter can speak from experience after paying just $4 at a thrift store for art that is now worth up to $12,000.
Bowie called this series of paintings "Dead Heads," or "D Heads." Some believe the pieces were inspired by a time in his life labelled the "Ziggy Stardust era." According to Rolling Stone, this was a time when Bowie was enamored by space, envisioning an alter ego as an "alien rockstar." There are plenty of prized items you should never overlook when shopping at an estate sale, and if you come across one of these emotionally charged pieces, count yourself extremely lucky. But, how do you know if you've got your hands on one? There are signs to watch for.
Finding and authenticating David Bowie art at the thrift store
Bowie's paintings don't have traditional names to tell them apart. Instead, each "D Head" is labelled with a roman numeral, such as XLVI, the painting found by a lucky Canadian thrift shopper. These numerals stand for 46, but the others are non-sequential, meaning, there's no rhyme or reason for the chosen symbols. As you hunt through the thrift store for these treasured pieces of decor, check the back of art you may suspect to fit the "D Head" category. The piece found in Canada carried Bowie's signature, and a label describing the painting. It might take extra time, but scanning wall art for these extra details is well worth the effort.
After purchasing what you think to be a member of the "Dead Head" collection, you can further authenticate the art by contacting Andy Peters, a known authenticator of Bowie's signature and paint style. Of all the valuable collectible items you should never overlook when shopping at estate sales, these paintings take a front row seat for music enthusiasts and art lovers alike. Already limited by the number of "D Heads" Bowie painted, these finds become even more valuable because the world lost Bowie in 2016 to cancer, meaning they are the only artwork he will ever create. You never know — your next trip to the second-hand shop might be a lucrative one, so, keep your eyes open for hidden treasures like this Bowie collection.