Reuse Jar Lids To Create Cute Jewelry Storage With This Artsy DIY
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There's something extra charming about a jewelry box. Many of us received our first one when we were little — and we've been using them to store away our trinkets and treasures ever since. But have you ever thought about repurposing old jar lids to create a jewelry case? It's understandable if not, as plain lids don't necessarily give off a fashionable vibe. What they need are chic makeovers with fabric. One clever project shared by the creators at YouTube channel DIY Craftopia turns a handful of jar lids into the sweetest container for jewelry. In addition to being a fun activity, it's a small way to help keep lids out of the ocean and landfills.
You're going to need a list of supplies to bring this jewelry storage solution to life. Start by grabbing two same-size metal jar lids, as well as two matching plastic ones. The plastic lids should be slightly smaller than the metal lids, though, so they can nest neatly inside them. Make sure to give them a good cleaning with soap and water. You also need soft materials like foam and batting, fabric, lace, scissors, hot glue, and a zipper, such as this yuntop Nylon Coil Zipper. If you want, you can add embellishments and dividers to the jewelry case, too. Set everything on a flat surface where you have plenty of room to work.
How to craft a zippered jewelry case with four old jar lids
The first step involves attaching padding to the tops of the metal lids. As demonstrated in the video, you're going to want to glue several layers on, which will help make it a soft jewelry case. Then, cover the cushiony lids with pieces of fabric. This is a great project to reuse old bed sheets or other attractively patterned scrap fabric from around the house. Pull the material taut, and glue it to the lids' bottoms. Add fabric inside the plastic lids to upgrade them as well. Next, cut your zipper so it's the proper length to wrap around the plastic lids. Glue half of the zipper to each lid, and you'll eventually be able to connect them.
Here's where it all starts coming together. Place the plastic lids inside of the fabric-covered ones, gluing them down. After zipping, you should see how it's transforming into a gorgeous jewelry case, similar to one used for traveling. Attach a piece of thick fabric material over the end section of the zipper so the lids don't come apart when opened. Add lace around the edges to make it look complete.
While your jewelry case can be finished at this point, don't hesitate to attach a sparkly jewel or bead to the top. You could also bring organization to the inside by creating ring holders out of rolled pieces of fabric or foam. As an alternative, section the case using cardboard dividers. It's a beautiful idea to organize treasured jewelry whether you're at home or on the go. This old jar lid DIY could also be used to craft a gift for a loved one, and the fact that the jewelry case is handmade will surely melt their heart.