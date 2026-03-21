Reuse Jar Lids To Create Cute Jewelry Storage With This Artsy DIY

The first step involves attaching padding to the tops of the metal lids. As demonstrated in the video, you're going to want to glue several layers on, which will help make it a soft jewelry case. Then, cover the cushiony lids with pieces of fabric. This is a great project to reuse old bed sheets or other attractively patterned scrap fabric from around the house. Pull the material taut, and glue it to the lids' bottoms. Add fabric inside the plastic lids to upgrade them as well. Next, cut your zipper so it's the proper length to wrap around the plastic lids. Glue half of the zipper to each lid, and you'll eventually be able to connect them.

Here's where it all starts coming together. Place the plastic lids inside of the fabric-covered ones, gluing them down. After zipping, you should see how it's transforming into a gorgeous jewelry case, similar to one used for traveling. Attach a piece of thick fabric material over the end section of the zipper so the lids don't come apart when opened. Add lace around the edges to make it look complete.

While your jewelry case can be finished at this point, don't hesitate to attach a sparkly jewel or bead to the top. You could also bring organization to the inside by creating ring holders out of rolled pieces of fabric or foam. As an alternative, section the case using cardboard dividers. It's a beautiful idea to organize treasured jewelry whether you're at home or on the go. This old jar lid DIY could also be used to craft a gift for a loved one, and the fact that the jewelry case is handmade will surely melt their heart.