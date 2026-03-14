14 New Target Home Finds To Check Out In 2026
Cozying up our homes is one of the ways many of us are coping as the world keeps getting more chaotic. Target's new home finds absolutely deliver, and not just because it's weirdly relaxing to push one of their giant red carts while wandering aimlessly down every aisle. In 2026, the company is stocking new designs worth checking out from both its reliable go-to brands such as Threshold and Room Essentials along with quirky and limited-edition items through partnerships with trendy design houses including Studio McGee and Roller Rabbit.
Since Target carries everything from clothing to dog treats, it may not surprise you to learn that there are already thousands of new arrivals hitting the shelves. To find the must-haves for home, we focused on practical new Target items that you'll use all year long. While reviews weren't available for every product that made the cut, we spotted several that are already bestsellers or have received multiple four- and five-star reviews. And, although we didn't limit our search to a certain price range, most of the must-have Target home finds for 2026 on our list are under $60.
Threshold Wicker Round French Cafe Dining Table
It's hard to find anything more chic in Target's newest home finds than the Threshold Wicker Round French Cafe Table. Constructed from a weather- and rust-resistant metal frame, four wood-like finish legs, and woven wicker tabletop, the foldable $80 piece packs a lot of charm into a petite package. Measuring just under 18 inches tall by 18 inches wide, it works just as well as a patio accent table as it does flanked by a pair of coordinating armless chairs to create a casual seating area.
Threshold Eyelet Table Runner
Spring is about lightness, which means it's definitely time to put away all those bulky tablecloths that got you through the winter holidays. If you want a little more pizazz on your table than a set of placemats can provide on their own, consider adding the new Threshold Eyelet Table Runner to the mix. Available in ivory or green, the 72-inch rectangular runner is made from 100% cotton with subtle eyelet detailing around the border. Adding a runner is one of the best ways to make your tablescape look expensive, even though this new Target find costs just $18.
Room Essentials Mini Stick Lamp
Dozens of Target customers are already raving about the new Room Essentials Mini Stick Lamp. The tiny table lamp has a pedestal base available in black, brass, or white — all of which pair nicely with its creamy, cotton-blend drum shade. The $12 lamp's pull-chain switch easily turns it on and off. One happy reviewer summed up the overall feedback by writing, "It's a great size for a bathroom, nightstand, vanity or side table. It provides a nice soft light without being too bright. It is easy to assemble and feels sturdy. A solid no-frills lamp that does the job well."
Threshold and Studio McGee Large Scallop Basket
Launched six years ago, Target's partnership with Studio McGee is still going strong thanks to its consistently beautiful, livable, and affordable designs. The new Studio McGee Large Scallop Basket is a perfect example that's already getting rave reviews from Target customers who appreciate how it's roomy enough to store plenty of items without looking super bulky. Made from a durable rattan material, the $40 basket has two looped handles that make it easy to move around as needed, while the delicate scalloped open top fits in perfectly with the boomer decor trends that are making a hard comeback in today's homes.
Room Essentials Reversible Cabana Stripe Pillow
Available in several colors, including dark green, navy, and pink, Target's new Room Essentials Reversible Cabana Stripe Pillow practically screams summer. These $15 square throw pillows are zippered and filled with a plush insert. The striped fabric is also made for outdoor use. Only one review is in so far, but the happy customer dubbed the 16-by-16-inch pillows as "Super cute and affordable!" The stripes are a versatile choice no matter what porch or patio style you're trying to achieve, and the size is ideal for most standard outdoor furniture.
Muchoise Ceramic Lemon Salt & Pepper Shakers with Tray
It's safe to say the Muchoise Ceramic Lemon Salt & Pepper Shakers with Tray is one of the most adorable new items at Target in 2026. Each of the pieces in this $15 citrusy set is made from hand-painted ceramic stoneware. Yes, that means you'll need to hand wash them. And, according to one reviewer, they're also a little tricky to fill. However, we think this cheerful addition to your kitchen or dining table would be well worth the trouble.
Threshold 5 Mini Tabletop Artificial Snake Plant
Before we get into this next item it's time to settle a debate: Are fake plants in your home an evergreen solution or a tacky embarrassment? Looking at this cute find, we say they're awesome. The realistic-looking snake plant and faux soil filler do a lot to elevate Target's new Threshold 5" Mini Tabletop Snake Artificial Plant. Potted in a small, white, dolomite container, this fake plant works inside or outside. Whether you opt to style it alone on a side table or mixed among other houseplants, the $5 find can add a surprisingly lifelike touch of greenery to your space.
ModernLuxe Makeup Table
Newly available in natural and espresso wood finishes, the ModernLuxe Makeup Table has a lot to offer if you're serious about self care. The curved vanity has a removable, touch-screen lighted mirror as well as a large drawer with plenty of space for storing skincare, jewelry, and other items. Constructed of rubber wood, multi-density fiberboard (MDF), and tempered glass, the 40-inch wide piece is substantial and weighs in at just under 90 pounds. As of March 2026, it was on sale for $295.
Becky Cameron Luxury Cotton Pinstripe Bath Mat
Available in light blue, mocha, or several other beautiful colors, Target's new Becky Cameron Luxury Cotton Pinstripe Bath Mat is an incredibly easy way to give your bathroom a little update. Made from 100% tufted cotton that's super thick and absorbent, and paired with a non-skid backing, it's a machine washable option. On sale as of March 2026 for $30 or $36 — depending on whether you opt for the smaller 24-by-17-inch option or the larger 34-by-21-inch size — it's a slightly expensive choice for spring that happy Target customers say is both pretty and practical.
Threshold Gold Metal Botanical Garland
From pastel candy baskets to bunny-themed items, Target's aisles are definitely full of new Easter decorations. But one of the reasons we especially love the Threshold Gold Metal Botanical Garland is because, even though the bell-shaped flowers and petals are perfect for spring, the $15 item is seasonally ambiguous. Thanks to its gold tones and festive shine, the 72-inch strand could work just as well in your fall decor as it will this spring. Target reviewers agree that it's extremely versatile, appreciating how this garland gives Anthropologie-like vibes at an extremely affordable price.
Panipeachy Rattan Back Counter Height Bar Stools
Rattan is the '80s thrift store find we want in our homes, but if you're not having any luck finding the pieces you want at your local flea, Target's got you covered. The new Panipeachy Rattan Back Counter Height Bar Stools come in a set of three chairs that each support up to 300 pounds. On sale as of March 2026 for $319, the stools have double-walled woven rattan backs, plush white bouclé upholstered seats, and metal legs covered in an oak-like finish. Adjustable leveling feet protect your floors and keep each stool stable. Whether your style is Scandi, farmhouse, boho, or somewhere in between, these stools offer a modern twist on the classic material.
Roller Rabbit x Target Vacation Bluetooth Speaker
It didn't take long for several items in the new Roller Rabbit x Target collection to become bestsellers, including the brightly-colored Vacation Bluetooth Speaker. Proof that stylish sound systems can come in small packages, the water-resistant speaker doesn't just offer an attractive teal and tropical print aesthetic that's practically made for poolside parties. The $40, limited-edition piece also has an eight-hour battery life, LED light feature, USB-C charging cable, and Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet.
Sagebrook Home Rainbow Style Wall Mounted Shelf
It's hard to beat a cute shelf when it comes to home decor that displays your favorite items. We won't be surprised if Target's new Sagebrook Home Rainbow Style Wall Mounted Shelf starts flying off the, well, shelves thanks to the creative design and affordable price tag. Sold in a set of two for just under $46, the shelves are available in either gold or brown. The arched metal frames and wooden shelves are deep enough to hold pictures, books, plants, or other items you might want to display.
Harlow & Wren Blue Floral Ruffle Comforter Set
Target's new Harlow & Wren Blue Floral Ruffle Comforter Set doesn't have many reviews yet, but so far customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive. "The perfect addition to my room ... The ruffled edges give it such a pretty, vintage vibe, and the textured pattern makes it look much more expensive than it was. It's also incredibly cozy for layering with other blankets," one happy reviewer wrote. Available in twin or full/queen sizes for $50 or $60 respectively, the set includes a machine-washable Swiss dot comforter and matching sham in a soft polyester microfiber material.