14 New Target Home Finds To Check Out In 2026

Cozying up our homes is one of the ways many of us are coping as the world keeps getting more chaotic. Target's new home finds absolutely deliver, and not just because it's weirdly relaxing to push one of their giant red carts while wandering aimlessly down every aisle. In 2026, the company is stocking new designs worth checking out from both its reliable go-to brands such as Threshold and Room Essentials along with quirky and limited-edition items through partnerships with trendy design houses including Studio McGee and Roller Rabbit.

Since Target carries everything from clothing to dog treats, it may not surprise you to learn that there are already thousands of new arrivals hitting the shelves. To find the must-haves for home, we focused on practical new Target items that you'll use all year long. While reviews weren't available for every product that made the cut, we spotted several that are already bestsellers or have received multiple four- and five-star reviews. And, although we didn't limit our search to a certain price range, most of the must-have Target home finds for 2026 on our list are under $60.