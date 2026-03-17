This Easy DIY Will Transform The Look Of Your Kitchen Shelves In Minutes
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Committing to a DIY kitchen remodel means you'll probably have many long and strenuous days ahead. Yet, when it comes to upgrading the look of your shelves? That can be done in no time. With peel-and-stick tiles, it's easy to give shelves a stylish makeover with minimal effort. Many people use them for covering floors and backsplashes, as they're more budget-friendly than taking on a massive project or calling a professional. Peel-and-stick tiles can be applied to boring kitchen shelves as well. You'll still have to use supplies like a measuring tape, but it should be far less of a hassle than even painting them.
The first step is to decide which shelves you'd like to beautify. Perhaps you have ones in a pantry or a floating shelf designated for plates and drinkware. If you use shelves as a pots and pans storage solution, you might have noticed that they've gotten scuffed up. Just grab some peel-and-stick tiles! Cover the top of a shelf to hide imperfections in a chic way. Or, attach tiles along the rims of shelves for a decorative touch.
The hardest part might be deciding which color or pattern you like the best. They come in numerous options, like these lovely Vintage Multi-Colored Tiles at Home Depot. If you prefer a black-and-white checkered pattern, consider this set of Art3d Self-Adhesive Wall Tiles. You could also keep it a little more laid back with these solid-green Smart Tiles. Just make sure to measure your shelves first so you know how many you'll need to complete the job.
Give your shelves a gorgeous upgrade with peel-and-stick tiles
Before actually attaching the tiles, be sure to clean your shelves first. Remove any dust and grime with a damp microfiber cloth, then allow the surfaces to dry. Use your shelf measurements to cut out pieces of tile using either scissors or a utility knife. You can then peel off the tiles' backing and carefully apply them to the tops or borders of your kitchen shelves, smoothing them out. Work slowly to ensure you put them on precisely. Although patterned tiles may be a little trickier once you reach a corner or edge, do your best to match them up, so it turns out as flawless as possible.
@sarah_lou_who
I just love my peel and stick home projects. This one was so fast and easy, and I think made a big impact on the white ikea shelf #diyproject #renterfriendly #ikeahack
How long the entire project will take depends on how many shelves you're covering. But you should be able to see amazing results after just minutes. If you're planning on using peel-and-stick tiles on multiple shelves in a pantry, use the same beautiful design. Top if off with a clever pantry clutter solution and you'll achieve a very polished look. On the other hand, a bright color or pattern around a floating shelf could help it stand out. Since the tiles are removable, you can try a fresh set any time you want your shelves to receive a makeover. Just note that peel-and-stick tiles won't have great results on rough surfaces.