Martha Stewart's Clever Pantry Clutter Solution Uses Shelving In The Smartest Way

A successful kitchen doesn't actually start in the kitchen — it starts in your pantry. Most often used to store extra kitchen items, your pantry provides a home for spices, dried foods, cereals, baking ingredients, snacks, and sometimes even animal food or kitchen tools. Yet the number of items stored here and their frequency of use means it's extremely easy for your pantry to get cluttered, and a cluttered pantry means a less efficient kitchen. How you can make the most of your small pantry closet, or even a large one, will come down to your own organization. Thankfully for us all, the GOAT of the kitchen space, Martha Stewart, has a simple yet valuable solution when it comes to pantry clutter — and it's all about working smarter, not harder.

In a clip from a 1998 episode of "Martha Stewart Living" that surfaced on Instagram, Stewart points out that correct shelving is the foundation of an uncluttered pantry. It's about knowing what you need and when you need it, then storing it with that in mind. Put simply, this means that your most frequently used pantry items should be placed on shelving that is the most easily accessible. Less frequently used items can be stored on the shelves that are hardest to reach. If you store items on your shelves based on this thought process, you'll be setting yourself (and your pantry) up for success.