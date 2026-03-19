Make An Easy DIY Bird Feeder From A Kitchen Item You Already Own
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You don't need a fancy bird feeder to attract local species to your yard and garden. Birds aren't picky when it comes to aesthetics, and they'll flock anyplace that offers readily available food in a convenient and safe place. So why not set up an ingenious DIY bird feeder using a common kitchen utensil that you likely already own, such as a mesh strainer? This is a unique way to reuse an old household item in the garden instead of tossing it.
Mesh strainers are designed to drain water without letting chunkier ingredients fall through. This makes them an ideal choice for holding outdoor birdseed, especially during the rainy season. During and after a storm, you don't have to worry about a mesh strainer bird feeder flooding with water. All excess water should drain out the bottom, so birdseed doesn't sit in pooled water.
Keeping birdseed dry is more important than many people realize. According to a Cornell University Study, a very harmful bird parasite can survive in wet seed mixtures for up to 48 hours, especially if it contains wheat and peas. This parasite was not present in any dry samples. This isn't the only issue with moist birdseed. When seeds stay wet, they can rot and become a ripe environment for bacteria, fungi, and mold.
Make an easy DIY bird feeder from a kitchen item you already own
The main strainer characteristic to look for is a fine mesh center. Anything with large holes aren't good for holding mixed birdseed, as tiny ingredients can fall through the gaps. Aim to use a stainless steel mesh strainer. It will hold up better to outdoor conditions because it's rust-resistant and less likely to corrode in extreme weather like rain and snow. If you do choose a plastic strainer, make sure it's BPA-free. Research studies have found that BPA has negative effects on birds, just as it does on people. On a final note, look for a strainer that has a rounded shape. The round rim has more space for birds to perch comfortably. The wide, flat center keeps bird seed more shallow and enables more even drainage.
In the easiest scenario, a mesh strainer hooks directly onto a bird feeder stand. You'll need a design that already has various attachments included, such as the Yingym 6-Hook Bird Feeding Station Kit. Mesh strainers can fit directly onto one of the extended food trays.
Otherwise, you'll need to put your DIY skills to work. You'll need a metal post, preferably already with screw holes, like the Everbilt Green Steel Fence U Post. If you enjoy woodworking, you could also transform scrap wood into a unique bird feature and combine it with this idea. Drill a hole in the side of the mesh strainer and directly bolt it to the fence post or scrap wood. You can add other impromptu kitchen feeders using other similar kitchen products to create a multi-tiered, DIY design.