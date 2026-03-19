Make an easy DIY bird feeder from a kitchen item you already own

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You don't need a fancy bird feeder to attract local species to your yard and garden. Birds aren't picky when it comes to aesthetics, and they'll flock anyplace that offers readily available food in a convenient and safe place. So why not set up an ingenious DIY bird feeder using a common kitchen utensil that you likely already own, such as a mesh strainer? This is a unique way to reuse an old household item in the garden instead of tossing it.

Mesh strainers are designed to drain water without letting chunkier ingredients fall through. This makes them an ideal choice for holding outdoor birdseed, especially during the rainy season. During and after a storm, you don't have to worry about a mesh strainer bird feeder flooding with water. All excess water should drain out the bottom, so birdseed doesn't sit in pooled water.

Keeping birdseed dry is more important than many people realize. According to a Cornell University Study, a very harmful bird parasite can survive in wet seed mixtures for up to 48 hours, especially if it contains wheat and peas. This parasite was not present in any dry samples. This isn't the only issue with moist birdseed. When seeds stay wet, they can rot and become a ripe environment for bacteria, fungi, and mold.