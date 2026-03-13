12 Plants To Prune Before March Ends For A Thriving Garden In Spring

March is an exciting time of year. It marks the imminent arrival of spring with warmer temperatures reviving greenery and bringing some early blossoms back to the yard. March is also a time of year to get a lot of outdoor prep work done before your garden is in full swing. One of the most essential March chores a gardener can partake in is pruning. It's important to do this because, for many plants, waiting until March ends is often far too late.

Whether you're growing shrubs, flowers, or even maintaining a small orchard of fruit trees, knowing how and when to prune them is essential to their overall health. Unlike trimming, which is the act of tidying up a plant's appearance, the goal of pruning is the targeted removal of dead, diseased, or damaged branches and to open up a plant for more light and airflow. Doing this in March is ideal for many plants, as they are still dormant and temperatures are, for the most part, past the risk of deep, damaging freezes.

The following plants on this list, which range from hardy hydrangea varieties to sweet fruits to ornamental grasses, can all be pruned in March across several USDA climate zones. We'll go over which zones and temperatures are appropriate for pruning, and why you can expect to see your garden thriving come full spring.