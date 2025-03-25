8 Plants That Need To Be Pruned In Spring (And 7 That Don't)

As you start to notice the warm and verdant hints of spring's arrival, it's tempting to grab our garden tools and head outside to tackle the first round of cleanup. When it comes to tidying your plants, however, you'll want to be careful about how and when you prune them. Some plants will benefit from a spring trim, like butterfly bush and hydrangea, but clematis and azalea could be damaged by cutting so close to bloom time.

In general, most plants should be pruned just after they've finished flowering — late summer or fall. But some plants benefit from leaving their old growth to protect them over the winter. These plants tend to sprout "new wood" for their spring growth, whereas the others use their "old wood" to set their flower buds on the stem before winter begins. Old wood plants could be stunted by spring pruning and could remove its future blooms. Although it seems counterintuitive, the new wood plants benefit greatly from spring pruning, as cutting them back actually stimulates growth. In any event, if you notice dead or diseased material on your plants, cut it out immediately, regardless of season.

Any time you're pruning or trimming plants, be sure your tools are sharp and sanitized so they're making clean cuts all the way through the branch. Also, try to cut as close to a 45-degree angle as possible to help the plant heal faster. After pruning, put down a layer of compost or other fertilizer to send your plants into their growing season with the nutrients they need. Now, what else needs snipping?