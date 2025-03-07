Here's The Prime Time To Prune Your Crepe Myrtle Tree, And How To Do It

In the picture above, it's obvious that something has gone wrong. When you drive past a heavily pruned crepe myrtle tree (occasionally spelled "crape myrtle") your impression might be that someone started making a naturalistic fence from downed tree limbs, then thought better of it. Or perhaps a handful of Hogwarts students crashed while converging on a golden snitch and left their brooms embedded in the dirt as they headed for the hospital wing. The wrongness of this pruning technique is palpable, and it's no way to treat one of the best ornamental trees around.

Instead, listen to Rhonda Kaiser, a Texas master gardener as well as a business owner and content creator at Southern Home & Farm. With 156,000 followers on her @southernhomeandfarm Instagram page, she's a gardening expert you can trust. Hunker spoke with Kaiser exclusively about pruning crepe myrtles. "It helps maintain their beautiful, natural shape, encourages strong branches that hold blooms upright, and opens up the canopy to reveal the gorgeous, smooth, multi-toned bark that makes mature trees so stunning," she said.

But what kind of "pruning" do crepe myrtles need? The right kind matters. "When deciding how much to prune your crepe myrtle, thinning is the way to go," Kaiser said. "Focus on cutting away any extra, damaged, or inward-growing branches to improve airflow and show off the tree's beautiful natural shape and smooth, sculptural trunks. Whatever you do, avoid topping the tree (chopping off the top), as it leads to a bunch of weak, spindly branches. This not only takes away from the tree's beauty but also makes it more prone to pests and disease."