Don't Forget To Prune This Hydrangea Variety Before Winter Is Over

Hydrangeas are fantastic, versatile flowers that come in many different shapes and sizes. Knowing how to grow hydrangeas is important for their general health, but there's a care step that can vary quite a bit depending on the type of hydrangea you have. Different varieties require pruning at different times and in different ways. If you have smooth hydrangeas (Hydrangea arborescens) in your garden, prune them in late winter or early spring for the biggest and best flowers.

Smooth hydrangeas thrive in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 3 through 9, and they bloom on new wood. This means that flowers only grow on branches that grew during that year. Old wood, or branches from previous years, sometimes still bloom, but these flowers tend to be smaller. Pruning during late winter (or early spring if you live somewhere colder) while the shrub is still dormant will encourage it to grow more new branches during spring.

Your smooth hydrangeas will focus more energy on putting out fresh branches to replace the cut ones, rather than simply growing new leaves on the old wood. However, if you wait too late and prune them after they emerge from dormancy, your plants might not have time to grow new wood before their summer bloom time arrives. Dormant pruning also reduces stress, so waiting too long may cause them to struggle. If there are already new leaves visible, it's unfortunately too late to prune your hydrangeas.