Don't Kill Your Hydrangeas! Here's When It's Too Late To Cut Them Back

Hydrangeas are among the most popular perennial plants out there. Numerous different types of hydrangeas can survive in several different climates, all the way up to USDA Zone 11, which will be a joy for those wanting to grow hydrangeas in hotter climates. A big part of your hydrangea's survival is knowing when to cut them back. This can be nerve-wracking because you don't want to do anything that might kill your hydrangeas. Ultimately, it becomes too late to prune the moment each variety sets its flower buds, which is why identifying whether your hydrangea grows on old wood or new wood matters so much. That's because new wood hydrangeas should be pruned in late winter, while old wood hydrangeas should be pruned immediately after blooming in the midsummer.

Although general pruning advice is typically to cut when plants are dormant, usually during winter, this does not apply to all varieties of hydrangeas. Instead, this tactic only works with new wood hydrangeas, as they are the species whose flower buds only emerge from brand new wood growth in the spring. These types of hydrangea, such as smooth hydrangeas (H. arborescens) or bracted hydrangeas (H. involucrata), should be cut back in late winter or early spring before any new growth arrives. Once the fresh flowers emerge in late spring or early summer, it is too late to prune new wood hydrangeas. You can also prune back new wood hydrangeas in the fall to prep them for winter. As long as their flowers have dropped and they are fully dormant, you're good to go.