Don't Toss That Empty Toilet Paper Roll! Use It To Make Birds Flock To Your Yard

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According to various market reports, Americans go through an absurd amount of toilet paper rolls. Even if you're far below the reported averages, it's likely you go through quite a few rounds of this bathroom essential on the regular. Instead of throwing away the empty cylinder, make use of the handy cardboard material in various home and garden toilet paper tube hacks, such as an ingenious idea for making a homemade bird feeder.

One of the best ways to spice up your yard is by attracting local birds and wildlife. There's a popular home trick that transforms a toilet paper roll into a single-use bird feeder that encourages and nourishes native avian populations. Anyone is capable of making a toilet paper tube bird feeder, and it's considered a preschool and elementary-level craft. All it requires is the cardboard roll, twine, and a sticky birdseed formula.

It's a budget-friendly way to benefit the world outside. Birds are losing their habitats, which makes it difficult for them to find necessities, including food. A spontaneous toilet roll bird feeder isn't going to save biodiversity, but it can provide for struggling animals. Bird feeders support healthy migrating birds, as well as injured birds that have trouble finding food. A Wild Bird Feeding Institute study even found that birds had reduced stress and improved health from supplemental feeding over the course of three years. The birds aren't the only ones that profit from this arrangement, as there are other benefits to putting a bird feeder in a garden.