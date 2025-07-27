The Toilet Paper Roll Trick That Will Help Your Garden Plants Flourish

Have you recently noticed that some of your plants have been lilting to one side, or have even been completely cut off at the base? Your garden may be facing a problem that plagues both amateur gardeners and farmers alike: cutworms. While this may sound like the name for a specific species, the term 'cutworm' actually refers to a variety of different moths that are in their caterpillar phase. They can be a pervasive pest, with data showing that the first generation of black cutworms can lay up to 30 eggs at one time, according to Penn State University. So, how do you stop these sneaky creatures from cutting your thriving plants off at the base? Look no further than your used toilet paper rollers.

The first thing to do is to make sure you know what to look for. That way, you can pinpoint the plants they seem to be targeting and then place your saved toilet paper rolls around the plant stems to stop them in their tracks. As these caterpillars grow and prepare to transform into their next phase of life, they feed on plants by chomping on the base of the stem, causing them to tilt or fall over. They can therefore often be spotted hanging out by the bottom of plants, where you can look out for their smooth, relatively hairless bodies, which grow to be about 2 inches long and come in a variety of colors.