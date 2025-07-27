The Toilet Paper Roll Trick That Will Help Your Garden Plants Flourish
Have you recently noticed that some of your plants have been lilting to one side, or have even been completely cut off at the base? Your garden may be facing a problem that plagues both amateur gardeners and farmers alike: cutworms. While this may sound like the name for a specific species, the term 'cutworm' actually refers to a variety of different moths that are in their caterpillar phase. They can be a pervasive pest, with data showing that the first generation of black cutworms can lay up to 30 eggs at one time, according to Penn State University. So, how do you stop these sneaky creatures from cutting your thriving plants off at the base? Look no further than your used toilet paper rollers.
The first thing to do is to make sure you know what to look for. That way, you can pinpoint the plants they seem to be targeting and then place your saved toilet paper rolls around the plant stems to stop them in their tracks. As these caterpillars grow and prepare to transform into their next phase of life, they feed on plants by chomping on the base of the stem, causing them to tilt or fall over. They can therefore often be spotted hanging out by the bottom of plants, where you can look out for their smooth, relatively hairless bodies, which grow to be about 2 inches long and come in a variety of colors.
How to place toilet paper rolls around your plants
Cutworms are a type of caterpillar that can be found in gardens and agricultural fields. They are named cutworms because they cut through the stems of young plants at or just below the soil surface, causing the plants to wilt and eventually die. Cutworms are most active at night and can be difficult to spot during the day. They can cause significant damage to crops and gardens if left unchecked. There are many different species of cutworms, and they can vary in color and size. Follow this simple steps to prevent them from getting to your plants. Gather up toilet paper rolls, toothpicks, sticks, and old labels. Use them to surround your plants at the base in slightly into the ground. This will help keep them away!
As shown by @aprilsunrisefarm on TikTok, you can protect your plants from the tiny razors of cutworms by simply gathering up a few toilet paper rolls from around the house along with a pair of scissors. Then, cut the rolls vertically and wrap them around the base of the plant. It is recommended to tape up the opening so that the cutworms cannot squeeze in through the gap and continue feasting on your plant. You may also want to bury the toilet paper roll into the ground slightly so that it is secure and will not be dislodged by wind or larger pests such as rabbits or deer.
If you decide to use this hack, make sure that the toilet roll is large enough to allow the plant enough room to grow comfortably. In addition, as cutworms are very good at slicing through softer materials, you may want to check on them occasionally as the rolls may get soft or begin to biodegrade over time, allowing the caterpillars a chance to work their way through. If that happens, simply replace the old roll with a fresh new one to fortify your plant's defenses. Finally, if you find yourself with even more leftover toilet paper rolls, why not try them out in some other home and garden hacks, too?