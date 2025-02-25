How To Keep Rabbits Out Of Your Yard With Humane Techniques

A pair of rabbits nestled into your lawn is a lovely sight. But remember, rabbits can be as destructive as they are adorable. And if you see one rabbit ... you know the rest. Rabbits are famous for effectively making new rabbits, and a lot of them. For those of us with gardens, decorative plantings, or fruit trees in our yards, rabbits can be quite harmful. They can also carry fleas which, though unlikely, can spread to our pets. So, how do you keep rabbits out of your yard, but not harm the rabbits? Fear not, there are strategies to achieve your goal, like using fences, smart landscaping, or strong scents to deter them.

The rabbit you're most likely to encounter outside is the eastern cottontail. There are other species of rabbits, but they are not as common in residential areas. These prolific pests are an essential part of the food chain. Foxes, coyotes, bobcats, and birds of prey like eagles, owls, and hawks all eat cottontails. In fact, one strategy for dealing with rabbits is to wait until a local predator takes care of the problem.

Baby rabbits, or kits, leave their nest at about 3 weeks of age, at which point they are only a bit larger than a chipmunk. Even so, they are on their own and free-range eating already. Commonly thought of as rodents, they are actually lagomorphs, which is a technical distinction without a whole lot of difference. They live in burrows, under sheds, and in dense cover, and they eat greens, flowers, grass, vegetables, as well as twigs, and even tree bark when food is scarce.