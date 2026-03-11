8 Stunning Colors Everyone Will Be Painting Their Bedrooms This Year

Your bedroom is your sanctuary for rest and relaxation, so the colors you choose for its walls do matter. You can lean into timeless bedroom paint colors like cream or beige to lend your space a subtle luxe feel or you can turn to cool bedroom ideas like black to make a bold statement. The possibilities are endless; you just need to decide what kind of mood you'd like to set the stage for in your bedroom, whether that's a soft, calming space or one that's filled with a color (or a few colors) that make you happy. If you're someone who likes to keep up with the latest interior design trends as you refresh your bedroom's paint job, you're going to want to try out one of the stunning colors that everyone is vying for this year.

What's trending for painted bedroom walls in 2026? Well, neutrals are always a space-elevating idea and they're trending once again this year, albeit in darker, earthier hues of brown, beige, and stone gray that feel bolder than basic whites and creams. But strong color is also making waves this year in the form of jewel-toned hues like bold burgundy and warm paint choices like rich mahogany (as well as other brown, brown-red, and orange-brown tones). We're highlighting options across the color spectrum that are popping up in bedrooms everywhere this year.