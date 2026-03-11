8 Stunning Colors Everyone Will Be Painting Their Bedrooms This Year
Your bedroom is your sanctuary for rest and relaxation, so the colors you choose for its walls do matter. You can lean into timeless bedroom paint colors like cream or beige to lend your space a subtle luxe feel or you can turn to cool bedroom ideas like black to make a bold statement. The possibilities are endless; you just need to decide what kind of mood you'd like to set the stage for in your bedroom, whether that's a soft, calming space or one that's filled with a color (or a few colors) that make you happy. If you're someone who likes to keep up with the latest interior design trends as you refresh your bedroom's paint job, you're going to want to try out one of the stunning colors that everyone is vying for this year.
What's trending for painted bedroom walls in 2026? Well, neutrals are always a space-elevating idea and they're trending once again this year, albeit in darker, earthier hues of brown, beige, and stone gray that feel bolder than basic whites and creams. But strong color is also making waves this year in the form of jewel-toned hues like bold burgundy and warm paint choices like rich mahogany (as well as other brown, brown-red, and orange-brown tones). We're highlighting options across the color spectrum that are popping up in bedrooms everywhere this year.
Soft, muted greens
If it's a calm, soothing sanctuary you're looking to create, you're going to want to consider painting your bedroom walls a soft, muted green. Though it's not white or beige, it is a calming color, which is why it's one of 2026's trendy neutral hues. Many of today's on-trend green paint colors tend to lean gray in tone, which makes this a versatile choice that can work with a wide range of different finishes and colors when it come to fixtures, furniture, and bedroom accents.
Warm, bold browns
Neutral enthusiasts will love the warm brown paint colors that are trending for bedrooms in 2026. They're darker than the brighter neutrals you might've tried out in the past. This year, designers are leaning into cozy paint colors like rich chocolate brown or slightly lighter shades of mushroom brown. As interior designer Mary Patton shared with Hunker, "When it's done thoughtfully, warm brown can feel incredibly chic, cozy, and grounding in a bedroom. It has a way of wrapping the space in softness while still feeling sophisticated."
Warm, rich burgundy
Burgundy has been trending in bedrooms for a few years now, and it's not showing any sign of slowing down in 2026. Deep burgundy hues that add richness are on designers' radar right now because, as Emily Kantz, color marketing manager for Sherwin-Williams explained to Real Simple, the rich color "creates a serene, comforting environment that invites relaxation" in a bedroom. While it is a bolder choice for a bedroom, the color pairs well with creamy, off-white accents and it can be surprisingly versatile; it plays well with navy, light blue, and brown.
Soft, eye-catching clay
We mentioned above that warm browns are on-trend this year when it comes to bedroom paint, and this similarly earthy color is related. Clay or terracotta-inspired paints in a wide range of shades are popular this year. You can choose from orange-leaning colors or pink-tinted ones that are softer and not overwhelming. The key is to lean into warmth here, which is why bold, reddish-brown options are an especially great choice for intimate-feeling bedrooms. For added bedroom coziness, you can even tap into burnt orange, another on-trend variation this year.
A go-with-anything khaki
If you're looking for a neutral that's well beyond boring, break your beige habit with khaki paint. Khaki takes brown and adds a yellow undertone, making it slightly more intriguing than the neutrals you're used to seeing in the bedroom. It feels calm and serene, but it's earthy just like the other brown hues popular for 2026. It's also quite versatile. If you're wondering how to style this paint color, pull some inspiration from the fashion world where khaki is also trending. The color plays well with black, bright red, shades of gray, and denim-inspired blues.
Cool blue-green hues
Burgundy isn't the only jewel tone paint color that's popping up in bedrooms this year. While moody blue hues were already trending for bedrooms in 2025, 2026 is all about leaning more teal, with deep blues and blue-greens being a popular paint pick. Deep blue-green shades are a great way to introduce a strong, eye-catching color into your home without it overwhelming your space. You can commit to painting your entire bedroom in a bold blue-green paint or make it a standout accent wall.
Neutral-leaning pinks
Pastel pinks were spotted on fashion runways for 2026 collections, and the same colors are making their way into bedrooms. While it is more pastel than go-with-anything neutral, pink walls are trending because the color is soft, calming, and perfect for spaces where relaxation happens. Just make sure to choose your super-light pink paint carefully as this color can either feel warm or cool depending on its exact shade. Warm-leaning pinks are best for creating a stimulating but cozy-feeling space, while cooler pinks can feel more calming.
Shades of plum
If you're not afraid of a bold color choice, deep, dark, and moody plum is one of the year's trending paint colors. Yes, it'll darken up your bedroom compared to classic whites or light neutrals, but as interior designer Lauren Saab told The Spruce, plum and similarly dark paint colors can "give a feeling of cocooning luxury that feels anything but heavy. The proper finish gives these darker shades a cinematic quality that seems intentional and luxurious." You can also take plum in a lighter direction in your bedroom with a softer, muted plum that leans pink while staying on-trend.