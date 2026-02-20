Neither White Nor Beige: This Calming Neutral Paint Color Is Taking Over Bedrooms In 2026

Beige and white have both been extremely popular bedroom wall colors in past years, along with cool grays, but it turns out that certain shades of green with natural and calming vibes are the cozy colors everyone will be painting their bedrooms in 2026. Designers, decor publications, and social media posts are declaring soft greens like grayish greens, jades, and olives the bedroom colors of the year. Nadia Watts, a designer, told Homes & Gardens about this rising trend. "Green brings a sense of calm, wellness, and restorative energy — making it especially suited for bedrooms," she said. "It adds richness and quiet sophistication without overwhelming smaller spaces, and pairs beautifully with wood tones, natural textiles, and other organic materials."

Several paint companies have also been favoring green, with Valspar declaring their 2026 color of the year as warm eucalyptus, a natural green tone with a soft hint of gray that would be lovely in a bedroom. While bright whites and pastels were once the it colors, designers think people are looking for something more neutral and tranquil. Stacy Garcia, CEO of Stacy Garcia Design studio, explained to Good Housekeeping how trends are shifting away from fads like bright pastels and moving toward something more comforting like a soothing, natural green. "Softer, more atmospheric tones like whisper greens, muted blues, and warm earth hues will replace them, creating spaces that feel restorative and enduring," she said. If you want your bedroom to feel like an oasis, consider going green this year.