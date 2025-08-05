Behr's 2026 Color Of The Year Is The Trendsetting Neutral Everyone Will Want

If you're ready to say goodbye to dreary greige of yesteryear, get ready to fall in love with Behr's 2026 Color of the Year (COTY): Hidden Gem N430-6A. Described as a "smoky jade," this moody green-gray strikes the perfect balance between statement shade and modern neutral, shining in both traditional and contemporary spaces. While we usually think of neutrals as beige, grey, or off-white, Hidden Gem proves that color can be calming too. It's soft complexity makes it easy to live with — perfect for an accent piece like a vintage nightstand, yet bold enough to elevate an entire room when used as a color-drenched statement.

One key part of 2025 has been the emphasis on the value of creating characterful, colorful spaces, and Behr's choice of Hidden Gem as its COTY is a clear indicator that this trend is likely to continue into 2026. In a press release from the company, Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr says, "Now more than ever, there's a growing appetite for colors that challenge convention and bring an unexpected sense of wonder to everyday spaces," adding, "Hidden Gem captures that spirit in both name and color — its depth and refinement meets the desire for colors that are eternally stunning and stylish." Ready to work this shade into your own home? Whether you're painting a whole room or just adding a subtle pop, Hidden Gem offers endless ways to make an impact.