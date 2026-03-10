The Genius Hacks You Need When Making Cuts With A Circular Saw

Handheld circular saws are true workhorses used by professionals and amateurs alike for generations. As with many modern power tools, they come in cordless or corded models that do everything from breaking down large pieces of lumber or sheets of plywood to accurate fine woodworking. As a professional woodworker, I have to use a circular saw all the time. For that reason, I know all about how handy it is and have picked up a few tricks to make it easier and more accurate to use. These hacks are not exactly rocket science, but they do solve real-world circular saw challenges. The first hack involves using a binder clip, the kind you use for bundles of documents.

How can a binder clip help you make a cut? A common cut made with a circular saw is trimming a narrow strip off of a piece of plywood. As you cut the strip, it starts to sag behind the cut. The more you cut, the more it sags. Eventually, its sagging weight can end up deforming the sheet and ruining your cut. But if you span the saw kerf with a large binder clip, the strip stays level with the rest of the plywood. I've seen guys who keep a binder clip on the power cord of their saw so it's close at hand when they need it. All this presupposes you are up to snuff on the safety basics you should know before taking on a DIY project. Protecting your eyes, ears, and lungs are a must with any sort of tool use, and especially when you're handling a circular saw.