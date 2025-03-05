Confused About Plywood, MDF, & Melamine? We Tell You How And When To Use Them

Shopping for wood often leads to questions. For example, what are those big rectangular flat panels at your big box store? What is the difference between plywood, MDF, and melamine — and why should you care?

In my career as a professional woodworker, I've used all three, so let me explain these differences and why they're useful to you. They can indeed look very similar — they're all large, flat panels of varying thickness — but I can assure you they are each used in specific ways that take advantage of their unique characteristics.

The commonality between all three materials is that they're man-made. This may lead you to the idea that these are modern inventions, but actually, a form of plywood goes back to ancient Egypt (I wonder what the square foot price was back then?). All three make use of wood or wood byproducts bound together with adhesive resin, usually a form of formaldehyde adhesive. The legendary plywood, with all its advantages and disadvantages, is generally made in panels 48-inches by 96-inches, and at varying thicknesses starting a 1/8", moving up in 1/8" increments. MDF and Melamine panels are 49- by 97 inches wide and long, with basically the same thickness choices as plywood. MDF can be purchased in much thicker sizes, but not from most home consumer stores. With all this in mind, let's go over the different tasks and projects that each material excels at.