The Shoe Rack Hack That Makes Firewood Storage Ridiculously Easy

We're always up for a fun and easy upcycle here at Hunker, and this one is perfect for getting some cute, handy firewood storage — and all it takes is a shoe rack. Shoe racks are inexpensive and an item that could easily be updated from time to time, but don't go tossing your old one when you do! This project easily repurposes it to securely store not just your firewood, but also other fire necessities like a poker. Though this project won't suffice for all your firewood storage needs considering how much firewood you really need to keep your home warm all winter, it can still be beneficial to create storage for a small stack indoors that's ready for your next fire.

There is really nothing to this project. All you need to do is flip that shoe rack on its side, and then you'll be able to use it for your firewood storage. You can certainly keep your firewood neat and dry with this genius DIY storage rack idea. What a hack, am I right? There are a couple small caveats, but overall, this can be a great firewood storage solution that avoids some of the pitfalls of outside storage (like trekking through bad weather).