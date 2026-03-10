The Shoe Rack Hack That Makes Firewood Storage Ridiculously Easy
We're always up for a fun and easy upcycle here at Hunker, and this one is perfect for getting some cute, handy firewood storage — and all it takes is a shoe rack. Shoe racks are inexpensive and an item that could easily be updated from time to time, but don't go tossing your old one when you do! This project easily repurposes it to securely store not just your firewood, but also other fire necessities like a poker. Though this project won't suffice for all your firewood storage needs considering how much firewood you really need to keep your home warm all winter, it can still be beneficial to create storage for a small stack indoors that's ready for your next fire.
There is really nothing to this project. All you need to do is flip that shoe rack on its side, and then you'll be able to use it for your firewood storage. You can certainly keep your firewood neat and dry with this genius DIY storage rack idea. What a hack, am I right? There are a couple small caveats, but overall, this can be a great firewood storage solution that avoids some of the pitfalls of outside storage (like trekking through bad weather).
A simple hack gives you a simple solution
You can upgrade your fireplace storage in mere seconds by using this hack by @redeux_style. Just flip your retired shoe rack on its side so it's vertical rather than horizontal. Now you can place your firewood in the middle in a nice contained stack. Plus, if your shoe rack had handles that protruded above it, those could be used to hold items like fire pokers. It's stylish, it costs you no extra money, and it'll keep your firewood and other items handy and contained.
So, what are those aforementioned caveats? Well, first, these shoe racks aren't necessarily very deep, so it's possible you won't be able to store the log sizes you want. Secondly, though this hack works great to keep a small amount of firewood dried and accessible, you want to make sure it's stored safely. Keep your new storage a safe distance from your fireplace and consider securing it in some way to prevent it from falling on young kids or small pets. These caveats aside, this hack is still great, and as it costs literally zero dollars, there's no reason not to give it a go. You can even add some of your own flair by restyling the rack with a new paint job!