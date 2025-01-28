Upgrade Your Fireplace With This Clever IKEA KALLAX Storage Hack

Between the soothing crackling sounds, the mesmerizing colorful flames, and the wonderfully welcome heat, there is hardly anything cozier than a nice warm fire on a cold evening. But where there is a wood-burning fireplace or woodstove, there are also logs. And where there are logs, there is a need to store them for easy access.

Heavy log users, such as those who use wood stoves as their primary winter heating source, likely already have a system in place to keep a hefty supply of firewood ready at hand. But for those who just like to enjoy a casual evening fire on the most frigid of nights, Kate Hewitt (@our_bears_home) shared on Instagram how she transformed a basic IKEA KALLAX cube storage unit into a cozy fireside storage cabinet and bench seat with just a few simple steps.

By personalizing the KALLAX with custom veneer doors, hairpin legs, and a wood top, she transformed the $49.99 IKEA basic staple into a furniture piece out of your Scandinavian hygge daydreams. And since the standard length of cut firewood is 16 inches, the 15 ⅜ inch deep KALLAX unit is the is the perfect size to hold enough wood for one or two nights of beautiful, crackling flames. Talk about ambiance! So, grab your Allen or hex wrench, construction adhesive, and — believe it or not — an iron. With these tools, you can DIY your own unique firewood storage cabinet and bench.