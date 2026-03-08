The Stunning Way To Turn Old Coffee Mugs Into Cute Kitchen Towel Storage

To start building your stunning new kitchen towel storage, you'll need supplies. Grab yourself a plank of wood that's large enough to frame three mugs vertically one on top of the other, three screws, a drill with a diamond head bit, and a screwdriver bit that fits your chosen screws. You'll also need your mugs of course. It's so convenient that this common thrift store item doubles as a smart kitchen towel storage solution because it keeps costs low. If you don't have a drill, you can rent one from a hardware store like Home Depot, or you can go with an industrial strength glue like E6000.

Use the diamond drill bit to poke a hole through the bottom of two mugs and the side of one. If you want to paint the board, now is the time to do it. You can also paint the mugs, or use glue like Mod Podge to decoupage them with floral patterned napkins. Mount the cups onto the board with screws, placing the top one vertically. Fill them with rolled tea towels, and the upright one with faux flowers as an accent. Give yourself more room to hang towels by looping metal rings through the handle, like LLPJS openable curtain rings with clips. Just clip one onto each towel and you can hang several from the bottom mug. Hang this beauty in the kitchen and enjoy less linen clutter, and an adorable new piece of wall art.