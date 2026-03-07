Forget Hardwood And Vinyl: This Stunning Tile Floor Trend Is Taking Over Kitchens

There are so many types of flooring to choose from, and the one you pick is surprisingly impactful for the overall feel of your room. Whether you want something subtle and refined, bold and colorful, or just easy to clean, there's a flooring option for you. If you aren't sure what to choose, looking at what's trending is a great way to find inspiration. Right now, one rising trend is large format tiles, which are tiles that are at least 15 inches long on one side.

According to Amy Guess, principal designer at BGI Design, "One of the biggest advantages of larger scale tiles is that they offer a bigger surface area for more unique patterns and designs that might not be found in smaller tiles." Another part of large format tiles' appeal is the way they look together, since it allows the patterns to form a larger, more cohesive design. Large tiles are particularly popular as a kitchen flooring option in part because of this. As long as you're remodeling, consider removing the kitchen features designers are tired of.

Large format tiles also offer other benefits to your kitchen. Designer Christine Vroom told Better Home and Gardens that "People are drawn to oversized natural [...] tiles because the larger scale makes rooms feel more open and calming." With fewer breaks between tiles, kitchens can feel more open, even if it's fairly small. Plus, less grout makes the floor easy to clean.