Forget Hardwood And Vinyl: This Stunning Tile Floor Trend Is Taking Over Kitchens
There are so many types of flooring to choose from, and the one you pick is surprisingly impactful for the overall feel of your room. Whether you want something subtle and refined, bold and colorful, or just easy to clean, there's a flooring option for you. If you aren't sure what to choose, looking at what's trending is a great way to find inspiration. Right now, one rising trend is large format tiles, which are tiles that are at least 15 inches long on one side.
According to Amy Guess, principal designer at BGI Design, "One of the biggest advantages of larger scale tiles is that they offer a bigger surface area for more unique patterns and designs that might not be found in smaller tiles." Another part of large format tiles' appeal is the way they look together, since it allows the patterns to form a larger, more cohesive design. Large tiles are particularly popular as a kitchen flooring option in part because of this.
Large format tiles also offer other benefits to your kitchen. Designer Christine Vroom told Better Home and Gardens that "People are drawn to oversized natural [...] tiles because the larger scale makes rooms feel more open and calming." With fewer breaks between tiles, kitchens can feel more open, even if it's fairly small. Plus, less grout makes the floor easy to clean.
Styling your kitchen with large tiles
To follow this trend, consider what material you want your kitchen floor to be. Porcelain and ceramic tiles are classic options for kitchen flooring, but stone is another great choice. There are also large format tiles that mimic wood, creating a natural feel with the durability of tile.
When it comes to colors, there are a few options for your large format tiles. If you choose a solid color, the large tiles and smaller grout lines will create the illusion of a seamless floor as each tile blends into the next. If you'd rather draw attention to the size of the tiles, you can accent your tiles with a contrasting grout color or choose patterned tiles. Since the tiles themselves are so large, you don't need to worry about the grout's color overwhelming your floor, making it a low-risk way to have some fun with your design. You can also play with patterns; opt for something simple like swirls for a soft look or go bold with hand painted mural tiles to turn your floor into art.