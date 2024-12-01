The Kitchen Cabinet Style That Puts An End To Countertop Appliance Clutter

To maximize kitchen counter space, first decide which appliances are not used every day, and which ones require constant access. Your Kitchenaid stand mixer is beautiful and makes you look like a proper chef, but if you don't use it every single day, it takes up a lot of space. Some may use their rice cooker everyday, so you'd want to keep it on the counter, while others may make a large batch of rice at the beginning of each week, so it'd be no issue to keep it in a cabinet. Others may have gotten a rice cooker from an elderly aunt on their wedding day and have used it once — in which case, you'd want to donate or move it to storage. Ideally, you can purchase multipurpose appliances to take up less space overall, like a single-serve coffee maker and carafe coffee maker all in one, or a convection oven with toaster and air fryer functionality.

If you already have sliding cabinet drawers in place of lower kitchen cabinets, you may have to choose which appliances to store based on what will fit. If you are installing slide-out drawers, measure your biggest appliance and have the drawers built deep enough. Be sure to keep the weight of the appliance in mind as well, and note the static (weight limit of closed drawer) and dynamic (weight limit of drawer pulled out) weight ratings on purchased cabinet drawers. Finally, consider buying a drawer outlet, which will allow you to keep your appliance plugged in for use directly in the cabinet. Check the safety guidelines for any appliance to make sure this is a safe option first.