Thrifter Buys $2.50 Mug — Then Discovers It's A Valuable Pottery Treasure

Sometimes you instantly know when you've discovered a thrift store treasure. Perhaps it's clear that the item is decades-old and has special qualities you rarely see. On the other hand, you might not find out until later that your simple purchase was actually a giant score! That's what happened to TikTok user @elizabethbleier. While thrifting one day, she spotted a green coffee mug with a woodpecker as its handle. Elizabeth decided to bring home the $2.50 mug simply because she thought it was "cool." Little did she know at the time that it was crafted by the renowned company Shearwater Pottery, and could be worth nearly 80 times more than what she paid.

After becoming curious about her purchase, Elizabeth decided to do some detective work. A quick search on eBay revealed she got quite the bargain for the mug, which was no ordinary piece of drinkware. She came across a similar mug that was going for close to $200! Not bad for only shelling out $2.50. But even more than the high value, she found a mug that had an amazing history — being that it comes from the artistically talented family.

Shearwater Pottery is a family business that was founded in 1928. Peter Anderson was the original sole owner, but he soon brought his brothers in on the pottery-making journey. Together, they handcrafted unique pieces that are still well-loved today. Younger family members eventually took the reins and continue to produce the beloved art. If you're lucky, like Elizabeth was, you might be able to find valuable vintage pottery items from Shearwater at secondhand shops. The woodpecker mug is one of their many designs.