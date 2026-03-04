16 Clever Coconut Oil Home Hacks You'll Want To Try For Yourself

There's a powerhouse ingredient hiding in your pantry, and if you know how to "hack" it, you can use it in dozens of different ways around the house. It's able to refresh everyday items, help you clean your house more efficiently, and even tackle stubborn messes. That ingredient? It's coconut oil. You might know coconut oil best as an edible oil, as it's often used for cooking. But the potential of this plant-based product goes far beyond your favorite recipes — and even the kitchen. With a jar of coconut oil, you'll have a lot of versatility and the ability to use it as a hack for a wide range of different tasks (or even sticky situations) across your home, from cleaning laundry stains to shining shower doors.

Coconut oil comes from mature coconuts, and it's filled with saturated fat (in fact, 80% to 90% of it is saturated fat). That's one of the reasons it's so handy throughout the home. The fatty nature of this oil allows it to sit on surfaces and lock in moisture underneath, helping materials like wood and leather stay shiny and supple. The everyday solid variety in your pantry has a ton of utility as a backup tool when you're in a pinch, but coconut oil also comes in different forms that can enhance its natural benefits for certain tasks.