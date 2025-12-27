This Cheap Kitchen Ingredient Removes Soap Scum & Water Stains From Glass Shower Doors

In a microwave-safe dish, add about ½ cup of coconut oil, then put it in the microwave for about 15 seconds, or just until the oil starts to turn into liquid. Add a splash of lemon juice and stir to combine. Next, apply the solution to the interior side of the shower doors. This part is going to look scary, as you're basically greasing up your shower doors and leaving even more unsightly streaks behind. Just ignore the mess while gently buffing the solution in with a microfiber cloth, taking extra care toward the bottom of the door where hard water stains may be the most concentrated.

Once you've spread the solution evenly over the door, it's time for the vinegar rinse. In a spray bottle, add equal parts white distilled vinegar and distilled water. Generously spray the glass, then use a fresh microfiber cloth to work it in. This will cut through the oil while washing away the mineral deposits and stains, preventing a greasy film from forming on the glass. Rinse everything well with water, then use another dry towel or squeegee to give the door a final polish — you should be left with a remarkably clear glass shower door!

You already know not to pour oil down your kitchen sink drain. Because coconut oil is solid at room temperature, it's also important to use extreme caution when using it in your shower, as it can clog pipes, especially when combined with hair. Take care not to rinse the oil directly down the drain, making sure it's thoroughly absorbed by the cloths instead. If you're concerned about oil stains on your towels, use older, dark towels, and launder them quickly after use. Leftover supplies? Try using coconut oil and vinegar to kill roaches in your home.