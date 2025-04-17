Easily Banish Hard Water Streaks From Shower Doors With An Easy WD-40 Hack
Apart from the air you breathe, water is the most essential substance to all life on Earth. It feels almost anticlimactic that this vital and life-sustaining liquid has no taste, no color, no odor, and comes pouring out of taps at relatively low cost. But invisible to the naked eye, there is more going on under the surface. Water contains microscopic minerals like calcium and magnesium, and some water — hard water — contains more than other types. These minerals build up over time, wreaking havoc on pipes and causing whitish streaks and spots on glass. So how do we deal with this negative side effect of hard water and achieve sparkling clean shower doors?
Enter the WD-40 hack. A lubricant made for getting rid of squeaks? Yes, but it also has another surprising use that could simplify your bathroom cleaning routine. Most traditional glass cleaners are ammonia-based, meaning they work best on grease or dirt and barely touch hard water stains. And abrasive cleaners can actually scratch your glass. But WD-40 forms a chemical reaction with the minerals from hard water buildup and loosen things up.
Similar to duct tape's seemingly endless applications, WD-40 is a household powerhouse. Their website claims it has "thousands of uses." It's even been said to cure arthritis ... but that one is a total myth. Still, it has a long history of lore and intrigue as one of America's favorite and most versatile products. Not only that, but WD-40 is less toxic than other types of cleaners — a notable feature as we're finding hidden toxins in everyday cleaning products.
How to apply WD-40 to shower doors
To rid your shower door of hard water stains with WD-40, simply spray some onto the glass like TikToker @dragunz_ does, and work it in with a dry sponge or clean cloth. You don't even need to get any water involved. It's non-corrosive, so won't harm your tile, grout, or fixtures. It's safe to use on plastic, rubber, and metal, so no need to worry about any overspray. If you have a polycarbonate shower door, however, WD-40 could cause cracking. This is one of the only surfaces that WD-40 is not recommended for.
WD-40 also acts as a water displacement, repelling water from the glass and preventing any nearby metal parts from rusting. Fun fact: the "WD" in WD-40 stands for "water displacement." Although WD-40 is safer than other cleaning products, it should still be used in a well-ventilated area. In the bathroom, that may mean opening a window or running a fan. Even though WD-40 doesn't have much of an aroma, it's recently been formulated in a low-odor variety that's sold at many hardware stores. This formulation will ensure that your bathroom won't end up smelling like your garage.
If using WD-40 in your bathroom still seems like too much of a stretch, hard water stains don't stand a chance against little-known cleaning hacks involving toothpaste or vinegar solutions. So instead of going out and buying a new cleaning product, check your kitchen, bathroom cabinets, and even the garage for potential hard water stain solutions.