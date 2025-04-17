Easily Banish Hard Water Streaks From Shower Doors With An Easy WD-40 Hack

Apart from the air you breathe, water is the most essential substance to all life on Earth. It feels almost anticlimactic that this vital and life-sustaining liquid has no taste, no color, no odor, and comes pouring out of taps at relatively low cost. But invisible to the naked eye, there is more going on under the surface. Water contains microscopic minerals like calcium and magnesium, and some water — hard water — contains more than other types. These minerals build up over time, wreaking havoc on pipes and causing whitish streaks and spots on glass. So how do we deal with this negative side effect of hard water and achieve sparkling clean shower doors?

Enter the WD-40 hack. A lubricant made for getting rid of squeaks? Yes, but it also has another surprising use that could simplify your bathroom cleaning routine. Most traditional glass cleaners are ammonia-based, meaning they work best on grease or dirt and barely touch hard water stains. And abrasive cleaners can actually scratch your glass. But WD-40 forms a chemical reaction with the minerals from hard water buildup and loosen things up.

Similar to duct tape's seemingly endless applications, WD-40 is a household powerhouse. Their website claims it has "thousands of uses." It's even been said to cure arthritis ... but that one is a total myth. Still, it has a long history of lore and intrigue as one of America's favorite and most versatile products. Not only that, but WD-40 is less toxic than other types of cleaners — a notable feature as we're finding hidden toxins in everyday cleaning products.