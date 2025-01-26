Hidden Toxins In Everyday Cleaning Products

In an age of aggressive consumer advocacy, it doesn't seem like unreported and potentially dangerous chemicals could make their way into our homes in household cleaners. But it does continue to happen, mostly through a mechanism that any reader of cleaner and cosmetic labels is probably already suspicious of: underspecified fragrance-related ingredients. In some cases, the fact that a product smells good can mean it's more toxic than other options.

Companies aren't required to list all the chemicals that make up cleaning products in the U.S., and even voluntary disclosure programs commonly omit the components of fragrances that are used to make cleaners smell more appealing. There are non-fragrance-related chemicals you should be wary of, to be sure, and we'll start with one of those. The presence of unspecified fragrance-enhancing chemicals in cleaning products may have you asking questions ... or buying alternative products (or, better yet, making your own, like two-ingredient miracle cleaner).

But note that avoiding fragranced products will not necessarily protect you; even "fragrance-free" or "free and clear" products can contain fragrances used to hide the smell of chemicals, and some very unpleasant toxins are hidden in the guise of fragrance or so-called "inert" ingredients.