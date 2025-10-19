Easily Remove Stickers From Glass With The Help Of An Ordinary Pantry Staple

The first step is to apply a small amount of oil to a clean paper towel. Next, place the paper towel on the sticker you'd like to remove, whether it is a price tag or label. Alternatively, if you've already tried to remove the sticker and you're battling leftover adhesive, you can apply it to the residue. Using a paper towel to apply the oil is better than pouring it on the glass, as that can cause it to spill. Let the paper towel sit undisturbed for 3 to 5 minutes; this will allow the oil to soften the sticker adhesive. Finish by removing the paper towel and rubbing the area with a clean cloth or another paper towel until there's no adhesive left.

If there are still stuck-on bits of residue, you can take this hack a step further by using baking soda in a way you've probably never thought of. Just sprinkle a bit onto the adhesive when it is soaked with oil. The abrasive texture of the baking soda will help loosen the residue as you rub it. Another option is to wash the glass in warm soapy water. The warm water will help dissolve the leftover adhesive, while the soap will clean away the oil. With these tricks up your sleeve, you'll be able to remove adhesive residue from glass every time. Trying to remove stickers from your wall or other surface? Don't reach for oil, as it can stain some materials. Instead, opt for using a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive.